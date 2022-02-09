Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) is the blank-check company that has merged with Donald Trump's social media company, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG). The point of the merger is to bring TMTG public on the Nasdaq exchange.

Aiming to promote media-building services to the "non-cancellable" global community, TMTG has plans to take on Big Tech, with its own social media platform, called Truth Social.

Since going public in fall 2021, DWAC shares have grown over 740%.

But with shares of Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report — the company formerly known as Facebook — plummeting after a drop in the number of regular reported users, are social media sites falling out of popularity?

Figure 1: DWAC Stock: Will Truth Social Become the New Twitter… Or the New Parler? International World of Business

Why Is Trump Starting Truth Social?

Both during and after his term as president, Donald Trump has been accused of violating the policies of the major social networks. Trump has ended up permanently banned from Twitter and temporarily suspended from Facebook.

Even the Trump-friendly social media platform Parler took a hit. The app was removed from the Apple and Google stores, as well as from Amazon Web Services.

By creating Truth Social, Trump says he'll "even the playing field" and end "tech monopoly censorship."

TMTG forecasts that Truth Social will attract 15 million monetizable users through an ad-based strategy. In addition, it expects to have 81 million users over the next four years (figures based on a poll of registered voters).

Considering that Donald Trump had around 89 million followers on his Twitter account when he was banned and around 57 million followers across Meta’s platforms (Facebook and Instagram), his presence could be a driver of early-stage adoption by a large number of new users.

Truth Social had plans to launch its social media app on February 21 in the App Store. However, according to newly appointed TMTG CEO Devin Nunes, the date will be put back to March 31 due to delays related to ongoing beta testing.

Meta’s Visibly Shaking And Social Media-Related Stocks Parallel Impact

Meta's disappointing fourth-quarter earnings have turned on a warning sign for social media stocks in general. For the first time in its history, Mark Zuckerberg's company reported a loss of active users.

The main reason is competition. Relatively new social media platforms such as TikTok are slowly taking market share away from market leaders Facebook and Instagram.

Another factor that impacted Meta's results — as well as ad-based social media companies in general — has been Apple's Identifier for Advertisers (IDFA). iOS now offers its users the ability to limit ad tracking, which hurts advertisers trying to deliver personalized ads.

In this case, although not a demand-related problem, it's another warning sign for social media stocks in general.

What's Next for DWAC?

Naturally, social media stocks, including DWAC, have suffered alongside Meta, the world's largest and most influential social media player.

However, DWAC stock performance has been phenomenal — probably because it's not yet being priced as a social media stock.

Figure 2: DWAC performance vs. TWTR, FB and SNAP. Google Finance

DWAC has achieved over 743% growth since going public on September 30, 2021, and 62% earnings in 2022 alone. That gives the stock a current market cap of $3.12 billion.

Also, DWAC has plans to launch its streaming platform, TMTG+, soon. The company hopes to sign up to 10 million subscribers to the TMTG+ platform, feeding the recurring revenue pipeline.

Finally, the image of Donald Trump is the icing on the cake. He is probably the main catalyst of all this amazing performance that DWAC has had since its IPO. The first reactions to Trump's new venture have been bullish, due largely to the support of the former president's fan base.

It's difficult and maybe too soon to say if Trump Media & Technology Group's opportunities are reflected in DWAC's share price. Only time will tell if Truth Social will be the new Twitter, a new Parler, or something different altogether.

On March 31 — the new Truth Social launch date — we may see a first indication of what to actually expect regarding user engagement. Until then, expect lots of volatility in DWAC shares.

