Shareholders will vote on Thursday to extend the merger of DWAC with TMTG.

If 65% of shareholders don't vote for the extension, DWAC could be forced to liquidate.

In the event of liquidation, IPO investors would receive their invested capital back.

Figure 1: DWAC Stock: What Will Happen If Shareholders Vote Against an Extension? Copyright TMTG

From a Hyped-up SPAC to a Meme Stock

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that has agreed to merge with ex-president Donald Trump's Trump Media and Technology Group, also known as TMTG.

If the merger goes as initially planned, all DWAC investors will become shareholders of TMTG.

The deal was intended to provide Donald Trump's company with funds to continue its operations. TMTG's two main business segments are social network Truth Social and streaming service TMTG+.

Together, they aim at building a "non-cancelable'' community that is independent of Big Tech social media companies like Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report and Meta (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report and streaming platforms like Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix Inc. Report and Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report Prime Video.

The stock became a meme after its share price surged 800% in October 2021 when news of the merger first broke.

It's worth mentioning that, at that time, other speculative assets were also seeing extremely bullish momentum. DWAC's zenith coincided with the all-time highs of Bitcoin (~BTCUSD) , Ethereum (~ETHUSD) , and Solana (~SOLUSD) .

IS DWAC on the Verge of Liquidation?

DWAC shares plummeted 11% after news broke on Monday that the SPAC failed to acquire enough shareholder support to extend the deadline for the merger by one year.

On Tuesday, DWAC shareholders met but quickly adjourned until Thursday for the final vote on the merger extension.

Unless 65% of shareholders vote to extend the merger, the SPAC could liquidate. In that case, all initial public offering (IPO) proceeds would be returned to public shareholders.

But DWAC's sponsor, ARC Global Investments II, has said that it would extend the deadline for the merger by three months if the vote doesn't go through. However, that would require ARC to make a loan to the SPAC to keep it afloat until December.

Both DWAC and Trump Media are under federal investigation for possible securities violations, and Trump himself is in hot water thanks to a high-profile Department of Justice investigation into improperly stored classified documents.

All of this bodes a huge amount of risk for DWAC investors.

What Is the Worst That Could Happen to DWAC Shareholders?

Generally, a SPAC must complete an acquisition within 18 to 24 months of its formation and must use at least 80% of its net assets for each acquisition.

If there is a failure to execute, the agreement would need to be dissolved. In this way, investors would be returned a proportionate share of the assets in escrow.

Although investors do not have the risk of losing all their invested capital, they will make zero investment gains.

The upside is that investors have the opportunity to sell their shares in the market before liquidation occurs.

As for DWAC, according to a recent post by former president on his Truth platform, he may keep his company private — after all, he calls himself "really rich":

Figure 2: Donald Trump post on TRUTH. SEC filing

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)