Skip to main content
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
AMCGMEOther Memes
Search

DWAC Stock: What Will Happen If Shareholders Vote Against an Extension?

Ex-president Donald Trump's SPAC deal isn't going as planned. What will happen if DWAC shareholders don't vote for a merger extension?
  • Shareholders will vote on Thursday to extend the merger of DWAC with TMTG.
  • If 65% of shareholders don't vote for the extension, DWAC could be forced to liquidate.
  • In the event of liquidation, IPO investors would receive their invested capital back.
Figure 1: DWAC Stock: What Will Happen If Shareholders Vote Against an Extension?

Figure 1: DWAC Stock: What Will Happen If Shareholders Vote Against an Extension?

From a Hyped-up SPAC to a Meme Stock

Digital World Acquisition Corp.  (DWAC)  is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that has agreed to merge with ex-president Donald Trump's Trump Media and Technology Group, also known as TMTG.

If the merger goes as initially planned, all DWAC investors will become shareholders of TMTG.

The deal was intended to provide Donald Trump's company with funds to continue its operations. TMTG's two main business segments are social network Truth Social and streaming service TMTG+.

Together, they aim at building a "non-cancelable'' community that is independent of Big Tech social media companies like Twitter  (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report and Meta  (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report and streaming platforms like Netflix  (NFLX) - Get Netflix Inc. Report and Amazon's  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report Prime Video.

The stock became a meme after its share price surged 800% in October 2021 when news of the merger first broke.

It's worth mentioning that, at that time, other speculative assets were also seeing extremely bullish momentum. DWAC's zenith coincided with the all-time highs of Bitcoin  (~BTCUSD) , Ethereum  (~ETHUSD) , and Solana  (~SOLUSD) .

IS DWAC on the Verge of Liquidation?

DWAC shares plummeted 11% after news broke on Monday that the SPAC failed to acquire enough shareholder support to extend the deadline for the merger by one year.

On Tuesday, DWAC shareholders met but quickly adjourned until Thursday for the final vote on the merger extension.

Unless 65% of shareholders vote to extend the merger, the SPAC could liquidate. In that case, all initial public offering (IPO) proceeds would be returned to public shareholders.

But DWAC's sponsor, ARC Global Investments II, has said that it would extend the deadline for the merger by three months if the vote doesn't go through. However, that would require ARC to make a loan to the SPAC to keep it afloat until December.

Both DWAC and Trump Media are under federal investigation for possible securities violations, and Trump himself is in hot water thanks to a high-profile Department of Justice investigation into improperly stored classified documents.

All of this bodes a huge amount of risk for DWAC investors.

What Is the Worst That Could Happen to DWAC Shareholders?

Generally, a SPAC must complete an acquisition within 18 to 24 months of its formation and must use at least 80% of its net assets for each acquisition.

If there is a failure to execute, the agreement would need to be dissolved. In this way, investors would be returned a proportionate share of the assets in escrow.

Although investors do not have the risk of losing all their invested capital, they will make zero investment gains.

The upside is that investors have the opportunity to sell their shares in the market before liquidation occurs.

As for DWAC, according to a recent post by former president on his Truth platform, he may keep his company private — after all, he calls himself "really rich":

Figure 2: Donald Trump post on TRUTH.

Figure 2: Donald Trump post on TRUTH.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)

Digital World Acquisition Corp.

TMTG
Other Memes

DWAC Stock: What Will Happen If Shareholders Vote Against an Extension?

By Bernard Zambonin
L2K3FZERYVLCXDTYJQPONGFODM
GME

GameStop Stock: September Tends to Be Bullish

By Bernard Zambonin
gamestop-store
GME

Should You Buy GameStop Ahead of Q2 Earnings?

By Bernard Zambonin
210129151517-gamestop-sign-0127
GME

3 Reasons To Keep Holding GameStop Stock

By Bernard Zambonin
Bed_Bath_&_Beyond_Store_(39805293541)
Other Memes

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock: Will The Turnaround Plan Stop The Bleeding?

By Bernard Zambonin
15-warren-buffet
Other Memes

Has Warren Buffett Just Bought a Meme Stock?

By Bernard Zambonin
meme-stocks-reddit-wall-street-bets-1600
Other Memes

The Top 5 Meme Stock Bets of the Moment

By Bernard Zambonin
ex99-2_001
Other Memes

BBIG Stock's Popularity Is on the Rise. Here's Why

By Bernard Zambonin
GettyImages-1230921010
Other Memes

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock: Why We Might See Another Short Squeeze

By Bernard Zambonin