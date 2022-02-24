Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) is a former SPAC that announced plans to merge with Donald Trump's social media company, Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), in October of last year. Recently, the company received quite a bit of attention on Wall Street, thanks to the launch of its social media platform “Truth Social.”

Aiming to promote media-building services to the "non-cancellable" global community, TMTG plans on peeling off users from other popular, big tech names that run social media platforms.

The incredible recent performance of DWAC’s stock - it’s up nearly 800% since the Otober merger announcement - has caught the attention of investors. And first impressions on the launch of Truth Social have reinforced the bullish sentiment around the platform.

DWAC’s popularity is on the rise among individual investors and within major online discussion forums. Here, we bring you a more in-depth look at what investors can expect from DWAC in the near future.

Figure 1: DWAC Stock To The Moon? Trump's Truth Social Launch Pleased Investors Copyright TMTG

Why Is Trump Starting Truth Social?

Both during and after his term as president, Donald Trump was accused of violating the policies of major social networks. Trump has found himself permanently banned from Twitter and temporarily suspended from Facebook.

Even the Trump-friendly social media platform Parler took a hit. Their app was removed from the Apple and Google stores, and Amazon Web Services pulled their support for the platform.

By creating Truth Social, Trump says he'll "even the playing field," and end "tech monopoly censorship." He claims his platform will be free from political discrimination.

TMTG forecasts that Truth Social will attract 15 million monetizable users through an ad-based strategy. In addition, it expects to have 81 million users over the next four years (these figures are based on a poll of registered voters).

Considering that Donald Trump had around 89 million followers on his Twitter account when he was banned and around 57 million followers across Meta's platforms (Facebook and Instagram), his presence could be a driver of early-stage adoption by a large number of new users.

First Impressions Of Truth Social’s Launch

On February 21, Truth Social's social media app was finally launched on the App Store, and the first impact on DWAC’s stock was positive.

In spite of temporary service limitations, the Truth Social app quickly became the most downloaded new app in the App Store.

Reports from users indicate that nearly 400,000 people are now on a waiting list to join the platform.

The company also released a statement saying that the app would be operating at “full steam” by the end of March - currently, Truth is available on Apple, but not Android, devices.

The high initial demand for the platform has excited investors. On the day of the platform's launch, February 21st, the stock market was closed for President’s Day. However, on the 22nd, DWAC shares jumped more than 10%.

Figure 2: DWAC stock performance on February 22. Bing

What Is Next For DWAC Stock?

At least until the platform proves itself to be fully operational, investor sentiment will probably be the main catalyst in the short term. It is still too early to make any judgments on whether the platform will deliver on what it promises.

However, from a demand and user-interest point of view, Truth Social has at the very least attracted attention, and the market has reacted favorably.

A sizable chunk of Trump supporters are expected to join the platform, so the company’s initial projection of attracting 15 million monetizable users may indeed be feasible.

Finally, the hype around DWAC stock, especially among retail investors, remains high within major online forums. Even amidst macroeconomic and geopolitical turbulence, DWAC's performance has proved to be unwavering.

At the moment, DWAC has seen nearly 80% year-to-date growth. Meanwhile, the CBOE Volatility Index VIX has surged 60% YTD, while the S&P 500 (SPY) - Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Report year-to-date has dropped 10% over the same time period.

Figure 3: DWAC, VIX and SPY year-to-date performance. Google Finance

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)