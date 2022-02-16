Online sports betting company DraftKings (DKNG) - Get DraftKings Inc Class A Report will report its fourth-quarter earnings on February 18. Thanks to bearishness and high short interest numbers, DraftKings' stock has already fallen more than 67% since its historic peak in March 2021.

That said, in anticipation of fourth-quarter earnings, we bring you a bullish and a bearish look at DraftKings. Would it be a good time or bad time to bet on DKNG?

Figure 1: DraftKings Stock: The Bull and Bear Cases Ahead of Earnings Timon Schneider/Dreamstime

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: AMC Stock: Another Short Squeeze in the Works?)

DraftKings Q4 Earnings Preview

The market is expecting DraftKings to report a loss per share of 81 cents in Q4, which would be a drop of 18%, compared to the same quarter last year. To beat revenue estimates, DraftKings needs to report numbers above $445 million, which would imply growth of 38%.

In terms of full-year 2021 guidance, the company expects revenue in a range of $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion, which would represent growth of 93% to 99% year-over-year (YoY). As for 2022, revenue guidance of between $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion would mean growth of 43% YoY.

The current Wall Street consensus on DraftKings' pre-earnings suggests a moderate buy, although the stock is experiencing a strong period of bearishness and short selling.

The Bull Case

Despite having recently reduced its super-bullish price target from $70 to $35, Oppenheimer has maintained a buy recommendation on DraftKings, implying a 50% upside for the next 12 months.

Analyst Jed Kelly believes the upside will come through revenues in more states adopting the Online Sportsbook quickly, as well as effective cross-selling in NFT marketplaces.

Yet, with the Online Sportsbook still in a very early stage of growth, the analyst sees DraftKings prioritizing the optimization of share gains over temporary profits.

For the short term, the analyst still believes that dissipating customer acquisition costs and any evidence of higher sales and marketing leverage could be catalysts to move the stock higher.

The Bear Case

On the bearish side, Roth Capital has maintained a sell recommendation on DraftKings, forecasting a price target of $23 — roughly the current share price. Analyst Edward Engel believes that the recent bounce is an attractive opportunity to sell DKNG short.

Engel is convinced of a Q4 earnings miss for DraftKings due to its gross gaming revenue (GGR) and net gaming revenue (NGR) ratio, which guidance implies will be similar to the first half of 2021. In this case, gross gaming revenue has grown 70% quarter-over-quarter, while the median guidance for net gaming revenue is 105% QoQ.

The Bottom Line

DraftKings' stock is considered a growth stock. It reached a very high premium during last year's bull market and then plummeted as the market reconsidered its valuation.

However, the current high inflationary macroeconomic moment is not favorable for aggressive stocks with valuations based on future profit potential. Thus, an approach focused on the long term seems to be the best approach to invest in DraftKings.

But it won't be a surprise if in the short to medium term - even if the eventual earnings miss in the fourth quarter - if Draftkings stock can perform well, as it has certain short-term catalysts in sight.

For example New York's sports betting approval, and the sportsbook becoming profitable in a short period of time in other states – it is already profitable in New Jersey.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)