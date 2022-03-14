DraftKings CEO Says Investors Who Sold Stock Will Regret It … But He’s Already Sold A Bunch

Investors in online fantasy sports and sports betting company DraftKings (DKNG) - Get DraftKings Inc Class A Report have seen the stock experience some intense volatility lately. After rising more than 36% from mid-February to early March, the shares have now plummeted 24%. One of the biggest drivers for this plunge was a recent downgrade from Wall Street.

Amidst this bearish backdrop, CEO Jason Robins sent a message to DraftKings sellers that seemed to resonate with the market. Here, we’ll take a more in-depth look at the stock’s recent movement, and we’ll discuss where things may go from here.

DraftKings Downgraded By Argus

During last week's Friday session and following into Monday of this week (March 7th), Draftkings stock suffered a massive sell-off, falling about 13%. A big reason behind the sharp drop was a major downgrade - investment firm Argus moved DKNG from a “buy” to a “hold” rating. An Argus analyst stated that, thanks to an increasingly competitive online gambling landscape, they see DraftKings having a difficult 2022.

This selloff also hit the performance of several ETFs, most notable among them being Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation Fund (ARKK) - Get ARK Innovation ETF Report. The fund holds 14.4 million shares of DKNG - currently, those shares represent about 2% of the fund’s total value.

CEO Jason Robins Tweet

DraftKings CEO Jason Robins recently tweeted that he and his team would be doing everything possible to make sure that whoever sold his company's shares on March 8 would deeply regret doing so.

But it turns out that the CEO has sold a rather considerable amount of his DraftKings shares himself. According to his trading plan, the CEO has sold 2.3 million DKNG shares since May of 2021. He also sold 1.8 million shares following the company's IPO in April 2020.

Here, it’s worth remembering that DraftKing shares ended up rising more than 270% between their IPO and their peak in March of 2021. That means CEO Robins missed out on some serious gains by selling a bundle of shares immediately post-IPO.

To compound the issue, in the last two to three weeks alone, several insiders have also sold a cumulative $31.8 million in DraftKings stock.

When zooming out and looking at insider transactions since March 2021, we find there have been more buy transactions than sell transactions. That should speak to insiders’ confidence in the company.

But in the last three months, only $2 million worth of shares have been bought, meaning insiders’ buy-to-sell ratio has been about 1:15. That inspires less confidence.

What Does That Mean For DKNG Stock?

CEO Robins Jason's comment is an attempt to minimize the sell-off spurred by the stock’s recent downgrade. He wants to show that DraftKings is attractive at current prices.

Insider trading can be a good indicator as to whether a company’s management believes their stock is over, under, or fairly valued. Taking the specific case of DraftKings, there is nothing wrong with insiders having sold some of their DraftKings shares after they achieved 200%+ growth in under a year. Seeing insiders continue to sell even after shares have gotten hammered, though, is more worrying.

DraftKings shares’ multiples are closer to where they were sitting in 2020, near the company’s IPO. That’s evidence that the stock was indeed significantly overvalued when it reached its all-time high of $74.3 per share in March of 2021.

Now trading at more than 75% below its ATH, DKNG seems much more fairly priced. But it’d certainly be nice to see more insiders coming to the same conclusion.

