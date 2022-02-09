Corsair Stock Earnings Review: The Worst May Have Passed

On February 8, it was time for gaming company Corsair Gaming (CRSR) - Get Corsair Gaming, Inc. Report to report its fourth quarter earnings.

Corsair stock ticker is commonly discussed among retail investors on the main Reddit forums. The company and shares are appreciated in great part due to attractive valuations, solid business prospects, and the appeal of the popular gaming products.

However, since the beginning of last year, Corsair's shares have been in free fall. Could the all-around Q4 beat be an indication that the worst may be over for CRSR?

Corsair Q4 earnings review

Corsair experienced extraordinary growth in 2020 mainly due to the gaming boom driven by stay-at-home trends due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This time, Corsair saw its net revenues drop "only" 8% below Q4 2020 levels.

Overall, the earnings report did not look bad for Corsair. The company reported an all-around beat and guidance for 2022 that was in line with market expectations. Corsair reported EPS (earnings per share) of $0.35, beating expectations by a dime. In revenues, the company reported $510 million, beating estimates by $13.7 million.

Figure 1: Corsair revenue data by segment. Corsair Investor relations

According to Corsair's CEO Andy Paul, the company suffered from the ongoing supply chain issues and shortage of GPUs in the retail channel. Still, he praised the growth achieved in the gamer and creator peripheral segments in the current quarter.

The guidance given for 2022 was in line with the consensus expected by Wall Street. Corsair expects net revenue to be between $1.9 billion and $2.1 billion, while the market estimate was $2 billion. Adjusted operating income should be between $195 million to $215 million and adjusted EBITDA should come in between $205 million and $225 million.

The company's management warned that, for 2022, Corsair should continue to be under pressure due to high logistics costs and supply chain problems. But these headwinds should ease during the year.

On the balance sheet, Corsair is looking to improve its current cash position of $62.4 million (excluding restricted cash, see table below) and reduce its high indebtedness of $248.8 million in the long run.

By 2021, Corsair managed to reduce its debt by $78 million and expects to save $2 million per quarter in interest expenses. In Q3 alone, the company refinanced its debt and reduced the outstanding balance by $24 million.

Figure 2: Corsair cash, term loan, total and net debt. Corsair Investor Relations

The market reaction

Before reporting its Q4 results, Corsair stock experienced a solid day of trading. CRSR shares jumped 5.6% during the February 8 session.

However, after the closing bell, Corsair shares embarked on a roller coaster. It spiked 5% at one point after hours, before dropping 9% following the release of the earnings report. The downbeat knee-jerk reaction, possibly driven by 2022 guidance that was not a jaw-dropper, quickly reversed and the stock price remained flat until the market reopened, on February 9.

Still, Corsair shares are on a drawdown of almost 55% since their historical peak of February 2021. Following the decline, Corsair shares now trade at a modest P/E of 15.9 times. This multiple looks de-risked, as it stands roughly 40% below the gaming sector's median P/E. Compare the current valuation multiple to Corsair’s P/E of 32.3 times in 2020 below.

Figure 3: CRSR P/E ratio

Status Invest

What's next for CRSR?

Corsair still needs to accelerate its growth initiatives and work hard on improving the balance sheet. The good news is that the logistics and supply chain headwinds should moderate, not intensify. If so, today’s attractive valuation could encourage investors to approach CRSR stock with a bit more confidence.

Q4 may have been a turning point for Corsair shares. At first glance, the worst seems to be over. Even if some believe that holiday quarter results could have been better, they still suggest that the growth story remains in place, and that 2022 could at least be a better year than 2021.

