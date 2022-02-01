BlackBerry Stock: Why the Patent Sale Was a Good Deal

There's been quite a bit of speculation online about BlackBerry's (BB) - Get BlackBerry Limited Report patent sale. On the company's most recent earnings call, CEO John Chen said there was a good chance the sale process would finally be completed by January 2022.

And that is just what happened… at the very last minute.

On January 31, Canadian cybersecurity company BlackBerry announced that it had finally sold its non-core patents for $600 million.

According to the company, the sale will facilitate the growth of BlackBerry's current core business. But did BlackBerry get a good deal by selling its legacy patents? Here are some thoughts on the subject.

What Patents Did BlackBerry Sell?

The company sold its non-core patents — for mobile devices, messaging, and wireless networking — to Catapult IP Innovations Inc. for $600 million. $450 million will be received in cash and the remainder in a promissory note payable in five equal annual installments of $30 million in cash.

According to BlackBerry, the patent sale will not impact customers' use of any BlackBerry products, solutions, or services.

Was It a Good Deal?

Many analysts and investors had viewed the sale as a main near-term catalyst for the stock.

Over the years, Wall Street has speculated that the value of the patent portfolio could range from around $1 billion to $1.6 billion. So $600 million may seem like a disappointment.

However, the deal serves as an opportunity to strengthen BlackBerry's balance sheet of $713 million of total cash and $775 million in total debt, all of it long term.

Thus, the sale reinforces the company's ability to have more financial resources to invest in its new phase focused on growth in its cybersecurity, internet of things, and software segments.

Judging by the stock's movements, the market was apparently pleased with the deal. Before the markets opened on January 31, BB was trading 4% lower. But after the announcement of the patent sale, BlackBerry shares jumped 8%.

What's Next for BB Stock?

BlackBerry seemed satisfied with the deal, since the sale of the patents can help improve the future of its business. Now it's up to the company to make good use of the amount raised.

BlackBerry is now competing in several markets with excellent growth prospects over the next five years. The company needs to demonstrate through its execution that it's capable of generating consistent revenues with its new technologies.

Having more cash on its balance sheet is the first step toward achieving its ambitious growth goals. It's undoubtedly a good sign for BB shares for the long haul.

It's fair to expect volatility in BlackBerry shares in the short term, as investors digest the most recent developments — on top of the volatility we've seen in the tech sector due to the unfavorable macroeconomic environment and market cycle in early 2022.

