BlackBerry (BB): Why Jim Cramer Is Warning Investors to Avoid This Stock

MadMoney host Jim Cramer has recommended that investors avoid BlackBerry stock.

BlackBerry has been losing money and has been heavily influenced by meme investor speculation, according to Cramer.

Shares of the cybersecurity company are down more than 60% this year alone, and Cramer is not the only one on Wall Street who is bearish on the stock.

Why Jim Cramer Doesn't Like BlackBerry

During a recent episode of his MadMoney program on CNBC, Jim Cramer answered a question from a BlackBerry (BB) - Get BlackBerry Limited Report investor who said she bought the stock a year ago looking for a long-term opportunity. The investor said she considered the cybersecurity company's partnerships with companies like Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report and BlackBerry's involvement with electric vehicles.

However, according to Jim Cramer, BlackBerry is in a bad position to be losing money. The MadMoney host also added that one of the reasons he doesn't like the stock is because of its meme status.

"They're losing money, the ‘memesters’ are against me on this. They hate me, and you know what? I kind of really like that. So I say we avoid BlackBerry," Cramer said during the show.

What's Wrong With BlackBerry?

Nearly two years ago, BlackBerry stock was highly influenced by "meme mania." Shares of the company reached as high as $20 per share.

But today, BB is valued at less than $5.

In the early 2000s, BlackBerry was a pioneering smartphone company. But now it has moved away from making phones, sold its patents, and shifted its focus to cybersecurity and software.

This transformation has resulted in years of negative revenue for BlackBerry. With top-line sales shrinking, BB has depreciated by nearly 90% from its peak in 2008.

Many investors who believe in the potential of cybersecurity saw opportunity in BlackBerry and led to its being priced as a growth stock. However, these BB bulls have found themselves in a so-called "value trap."

BlackBerry continues to consistently lose money from its operations. It has about $530 million in debt, $699 million in cash, and a negative operating cash flow of $76 million for the last 12 trailing months.

High inflation and rising interest rates — both of which are particularly bad for unprofitable companies — have also contributed to BlackBerry's stock loss.

Cramer is not the lone BlackBerry bear on Wall Street. Among the four analysts covering BlackBerry over the past three months, none are bullish on the company's current situation.

The latest mixed earnings results — which included an 8% year-over-year drop in cybersecurity revenue — frustrated Wall Street analysts, forcing them to cut their price targets on BB.

BlackBerry holds a neutral consensus among experts. However, the median price target for the stock is $5.44 — which would be an upside of more than 20% from current levels.

Is Jim Cramer Wrong About BlackBerry?

Jim Cramer has become a "persona non grata" among the social media community of investors who bet on meme stocks.

In fact, many investors have started to adopt an "inverse Cramer" philosophy, by which they do the opposite of what the CNBC host recommends.

Tuttle Capital Management has even filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) its plans to launch a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) that would perform inversely to Cramer's recommendations.

In addition to the Inverse Cramer ETF (SJIM), Tuttle is also making a Long Cramer ETF (LJIM) for those who wish to follow Cramer's recommendations to the letter.

The same firm has also launched an ETF to bet against the stock picks of investor Cathie Wood, who has lost 63% this year alone in her technology fund, Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) - Get ARK Innovation ETF Report.

Following the SEC filling for the Inverse Cramer ETF, Cramer responded via Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report that investors are welcome to bet against him:

"As always I welcome people betting against me. I have done this for 42 years. Those who know me know that you would have been betting against Apple at $5, Google since inception, Meta at $18, Amazon at $10, Nvidia at $25, and AMD at $5. I welcome all comers.”

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)