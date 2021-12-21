Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
AMCGMEOther Memes
Search
Publish date:
Ticker(s)
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., BlackBerry Limited, DraftKings Inc Class A, Roku, Inc. Class A, ContextLogic, Inc. Class A, Teladoc Health, Inc., Digital World Acquisition Corp. Class A

Beyond AMC: These Are The Top Meme Stocks Of The Week

Today, Wall Street Memes presents and discusses a list with the top meme stocks for the rest of December, as rated by Roundhill Investments’s Meme ETF.
Author:

Wall Street Memes has recently talked about the Meme ETF (MEME), Roundhill Investments’ new fund that tracks the performance of the top meme stocks. The holdings are refreshed every 14 days to reflect the most recent trends in the market.

Figure 1: r/wallstreetbets "mascot".

Figure 1: r/wallstreetbets "mascot".

Today, following the latest December portfolio update, our channel looks at what Roundhill considers the key meme names of the week, based on its stock picking criteria.

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: Top 3 Hedge Funds Betting Against GameStop Stock)

Beyond AMC stock

As a quick refresh, MEME picks stocks based on the following methodology:

  • The ETF starts by assigning a “social media activity score” to a large universe of stocks — a process that sorts stocks based on the number of social media mentions.
  • Once the top 50 most popular stocks are identified, they are ranked based on short interest, from most shorted to least shorted. The top 25 names are selected for the ETF.
  • The allocations are recalculated every 14 days to reflect the latest “meme trends”.

Last time, the top 3 holdings were Digital World Acquisition  (DWAC) , Roku  (ROKU) - Get Roku, Inc. Class A Report and ContextLogic  (WISH) - Get ContextLogic, Inc. Class A Report. This time, the top 20 are as follows:

Figure 2: MEME ETF allocation.

Figure 2: MEME ETF allocation.

ROKU and DWAC remain on top, with a combined allocation of nearly 10% of MEME’s assets. But WISH has dropped a few spots on the list, giving up its podium position to one of ARK manager Cathie Wood’s favorites: Teladoc Health  (TDOC) - Get Teladoc Health, Inc. Report.

A few names stand out to me on the MEME list. AMC stock AMC has been at the center of the discussions lately, after “Spider-Man: No Way Home” set a post-pandemic record at the box office over the weekend of December 17. While the broad market has hit a soft patch in the past couple of weeks, shares of the movie theater operator have recovered instead.

Another interesting addition to the top 20 is AMD stock  (AMD) - Get Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Report. We have recently asked if this one could be in a bubble, after the share price climbed viciously to nearly $162 by late November. About 17% below all-time highs, AMD has also become the center of attention lately.

Coming in sixth place is BlackBerry stock  (BB) - Get BlackBerry Limited Report. Shares of the Canadian tech company are likely to be a hot topic at least until BlackBerry reports fiscal Q3 earnings, on December 21. News on patent sales or updates on the automotive space could be a stock mover, especially since the short interest ratio in this case has risen to a somewhat elevated 6%, according to TheStreet.

Lastly, DraftKings stock  (DKNG) - Get Draftkings, Inc. (DKNG) Report shows up in seventh on the MEME ETF list. We have recently argued that legalization of sports betting could be a bullish catalyst. While this has happened in states like Ohio and others, DKNG has consistently dropped in the past several weeks.

This stock has been down 60% since peaking in March 2021. Meanwhile, a next-year price-to-sales ratio of over 6 suggests that shares are still more of a long-term speculative bet than a bargain-bin deal.

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: 4 Reasons Why Dumping Robinhood Stock Is a Good Idea)

Twitter speaks

The Meme ETF currently invests in the most popular stocks with the highest short interest ratios. Which of the following top 10 holdings would you be open to owning?

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting the Wall Street Memes)

c0ceddd4-d865-49c6-b067-01d9a90092b1_meme_stocks
Other Memes

Beyond AMC: These Are The Top Meme Stocks Of The Week

25 seconds ago
INUKXOISGFC63NRD422IWFO7JI
GME

Top 3 Hedge Funds Betting Against GameStop Stock

25 minutes ago
na-robinhood-important-advice
Other Memes

4 Reasons Why Dumping Robinhood Stock Is a Good Idea

17 hours ago
IN6QYZXVYNKHHJGAHIR462XDGY
AMC

AMC Stock: Spider-Man And Other Reasons To Be Bullish

Dec 20, 2021
nio1600b
Reddit Trends

Nio Stock: Is It A Double Bagger?

Dec 20, 2021
coinbase
Reddit Trends

Coinbase Stock: Why Analysts Are Feeling Bullish

Dec 20, 2021
106973796-1636658611165-riv2
Reddit Trends

Rivian Stock: Why It May Continue To Struggle Past Earnings

Dec 17, 2021
AMD-anuncia-programa-de-canais-no-brasil
Other Memes

Is AMD Stock In A Bubble, And Is It Popping?

Dec 17, 2021
AMC-Theatres-Reopens-In-New-York-City-Getty-H-2021
AMC

Why Betting Against AMC Stock Is Still a Bad Idea

Dec 17, 2021