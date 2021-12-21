Beyond AMC: These Are The Top Meme Stocks Of The Week

Wall Street Memes has recently talked about the Meme ETF (MEME), Roundhill Investments’ new fund that tracks the performance of the top meme stocks. The holdings are refreshed every 14 days to reflect the most recent trends in the market.

Figure 1: r/wallstreetbets "mascot". Credits: Kevin Liao

Today, following the latest December portfolio update, our channel looks at what Roundhill considers the key meme names of the week, based on its stock picking criteria.

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: Top 3 Hedge Funds Betting Against GameStop Stock)

Beyond AMC stock

As a quick refresh, MEME picks stocks based on the following methodology:

The ETF starts by assigning a “social media activity score” to a large universe of stocks — a process that sorts stocks based on the number of social media mentions.

Once the top 50 most popular stocks are identified, they are ranked based on short interest, from most shorted to least shorted. The top 25 names are selected for the ETF.

The allocations are recalculated every 14 days to reflect the latest “meme trends”.

Last time, the top 3 holdings were Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) , Roku (ROKU) - Get Roku, Inc. Class A Report and ContextLogic (WISH) - Get ContextLogic, Inc. Class A Report. This time, the top 20 are as follows:

Figure 2: MEME ETF allocation. Roundhill Investments

ROKU and DWAC remain on top, with a combined allocation of nearly 10% of MEME’s assets. But WISH has dropped a few spots on the list, giving up its podium position to one of ARK manager Cathie Wood’s favorites: Teladoc Health (TDOC) - Get Teladoc Health, Inc. Report.

A few names stand out to me on the MEME list. AMC stock AMC has been at the center of the discussions lately, after “Spider-Man: No Way Home” set a post-pandemic record at the box office over the weekend of December 17. While the broad market has hit a soft patch in the past couple of weeks, shares of the movie theater operator have recovered instead.

Another interesting addition to the top 20 is AMD stock (AMD) - Get Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Report. We have recently asked if this one could be in a bubble, after the share price climbed viciously to nearly $162 by late November. About 17% below all-time highs, AMD has also become the center of attention lately.

Coming in sixth place is BlackBerry stock (BB) - Get BlackBerry Limited Report. Shares of the Canadian tech company are likely to be a hot topic at least until BlackBerry reports fiscal Q3 earnings, on December 21. News on patent sales or updates on the automotive space could be a stock mover, especially since the short interest ratio in this case has risen to a somewhat elevated 6%, according to TheStreet.

Lastly, DraftKings stock (DKNG) - Get Draftkings, Inc. (DKNG) Report shows up in seventh on the MEME ETF list. We have recently argued that legalization of sports betting could be a bullish catalyst. While this has happened in states like Ohio and others, DKNG has consistently dropped in the past several weeks.

This stock has been down 60% since peaking in March 2021. Meanwhile, a next-year price-to-sales ratio of over 6 suggests that shares are still more of a long-term speculative bet than a bargain-bin deal.

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: 4 Reasons Why Dumping Robinhood Stock Is a Good Idea)

Twitter speaks

The Meme ETF currently invests in the most popular stocks with the highest short interest ratios. Which of the following top 10 holdings would you be open to owning?

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting the Wall Street Memes)