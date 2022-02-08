Beyond AMC and GME: Meme ETF’s Top Stocks for February

Starting recently, we here at Wall Street Memes have been keeping an eye on Roundhill Investments’ Meme ETF (MEME). This exchange-traded fund tracks the performance of the top meme stocks.

The fund updates its allocation every 14 days, based upon the following methodology:

First, the ETF assigns a large universe of stocks a “social media activity score,” based upon social media mentions, and selects the top 50 names.

Then, from the list of 50, it ranks them based upon short interest, whittling the list down to the top 25 by percentage of shares sold short.

Top 20 Meme Stocks

Last month, the top 3 holdings were Digital World Acquisition (DWAC), Carnival Corp. (CCL), and Lucid Group (LCID).

This month, Snap (SNAP) leads the portfolio with a 4.8% allocation. DWAC remains in the top three, but has fallen to second place. Its allocation in the portfolio has fallen from 5.8%, down to 4.6%. In third place is Cloudflare (NET), with its allocation coming in at 4.6%.

Figure 1: MEME ETF allocation.

Roundhill Investments

LCID and CCL have both fallen out of the top twenty. Along with these two, other notable drop offs from the list include American Airlines (AAL), Cassava Sciences (SAVA), and Nikola (NKLA). Another name that jumped into the top ten last month, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO), also no longer makes the list.

The move of Snap and Cloudflare into the top and third-place spots, respectively, is an interesting development.

Following last month’s sell off, the meme crowd, instead of getting back into longtime favorites like AMC Entertainment (AMC) and GameStop (GME), could instead be looking beyond their usual stomping grounds for new opportunities.

Other Add-Ons to the MEME Portfolio

Besides the addition of SNAP and NET, other names of note that have entered the list include Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Roblox (RBLX), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), Affirm Holdings (AFRM), and Upstart Holdings (UPST).

Again, this may signal a shift away from “traditional” meme stocks, and a new interest in more mainstream plays among the Reddit trading community.



Based on what’s trending according to ApeWisdom.io, tech stocks, from FAANG components down to the names mentioned above, are seeing increased discussion.

AMC and GameStop, on the other hand? Mentions have been down sharply over the past twenty-four hours. AMC, in fact, is currently not even featured among the top 10 trending stocks.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)