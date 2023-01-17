Bed Bath & Beyond stock (BBBY) - Get Free Report is well-known for its high volatility, particularly since 2021.

We are, therefore, talking about a riskier-than-average asset.

If we decide to enter a position, our stop loss will either have to be tight or the trade needs to provide an excellent risk/reward ratio.

Figure 1: Bed Bath & Beyond Stock: Will It Crash Or Reach The Moon? (Autumn Johnson/Patch)

BBBY: Riding A Long-Term Downtrend…

At first glance, we are in presence of a long-term downtrend on BBBY. The stock is under its Simple Moving Average 200 (the SMA 200 is represented by the blue line below). This is also materialized on the graph with the diagonal lines in black.

Each pair of these straight lines form what we call a channel, and you can see that the price of the stock tends to converge towards them, switching from one channel to another.

Figure 2: BBBY chart. TradingView

The two horizontal green lines are the lowest prices recorded for the stock since its introduction on the market: $ 0.88 in 1992, and $ 3.44 for the drop of March 2020.

In mid-November 2022, the price broke the support of March 2020, with low volumes, to take the direction of $0.88 again. But the fall stopped at $1.27 just above the historical low.

… But The Tides Could Be Shifting

Last Wednesday, BBBY apparently initiated a new short-term uptrend: there is a first gap in the price (first arrow above) with a relevant increase in the volumes traded (second arrow). In just four trading days, the stock has gained an astounding +364%.

When looking at the RSI, we are reaching high levels (above 70, third arrow), suggesting that we are entering an overbought zone. But this happened as well during the last “bull run” in August 2022, and it has not stopped BBBY from going wild and making a +267% dash.

The stock took a breather last Friday with a pullback to almost close the previous gap at $3.66, representing -30% compared to its Thursday high. Such movement is always a healthy sign, as it allows for consolidation before continuing its path to higher levels of price.

The price could continue to rise towards the multiple higher black lines during the second half of January 2023.

How I Would Trade BBBY

I think that the following bullish and speculative trading plan is reasonable:

Place a buy order around $3.60, up to $4.20, but not higher. The objective, i.e. the sell order, can be any of the four blue squares on the chart. To simplify we can settle them at $8.30 then $11.30 then $14 and finally $20. One possibility could be to sell one-fourth of the shares to each of these objectives.

Keep in mind that the higher the objective, the lower the probability that the stock price gets there. For our stop loss, technically $2.64 is an interesting reference as it is the level of the SMA 20 (the orange line). This offers us an excellent risk/reward ratio. If the stock reaches $6, then we can pull up the stop-loss to our entry price and so on.

To sum it up, we should look at BBBY as a rocket at the very early stage of its sudden climb – but one that is unfolding in the middle of a long-term downtrend. The rest of the story can be either a crash or a successful trip to the moon.

What is most unlikely is that Bed Bath & Beyond stays calm during the next few days. So, if committing capital to this trade, put on your seatbelt and be ready for a wild ride!

