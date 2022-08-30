Bed Bath & Beyond Stock: Why We Might See Another Short Squeeze

Bed Bath & Beyond has been an obvious short-selling target thanks to its deteriorating business fundamentals.

However, there are many risks involved in short selling a stock. That's even more true for meme stocks.

With Bed Bath & Beyond's popularity among retail investors growing, it may not be game-over for BBBY yet.

Figure 1: Bed Bath & Beyond: Why We Might See Another Short Squeeze Getty

(Read more from the Wall Street Memes: GameStop Is Now Focused On Achieving Profitability. Here Is The Plan)

Why Are Short Sellers Targeting BBBY?

At first glance, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Report might seem like a no-brainer short play. There are a number of reasons why. Among them:

Cumulative negative earnings over the last few years; earnings yield of -72%

Seven earnings misses in the previous 10 quarters

Return on invested capital (ROIC) of -26%

Liquidity down sharply to its worst level in at least the last 10 years

Cash burn of roughly half-a-billion dollars in the first quarter

Total equity debt at the highest level in the company's history

It's no wonder that Bed Bath & Beyond's short float is nearly 40%.

Of course, there's another big reason why BBBY is so attractive to short sellers: Bed Bath & Beyond doesn't have any clear prospects for achieving profitability in the short term.

The company reported a drop in sales growth of 25% last year, compared to an industry high of 61%.

Next year, Bed Bath & Beyond's sales are expected to grow 1.7% — which is better than the industry-wide expectation of a 0.6% decrease. Still, it is not enough.

What Are the Risks of Shorting a Stock?

Short selling involves risks such as limitless losses, which do not exist in long positions where the maximum downside is the cost of your initial investment. If you open a short position in a stock that continues to rise, you will need to cover the difference to replace the borrowed shares.

In addition, borrow fees can vary, depending on the demand for short positions in a particular stock. It's not uncommon for a short position's borrow fee rate to rise from 20% to 40% — or even 80% — overnight.

Finally, there is the margin call risk. This is the risk you face when the value of the collateral in your margin account falls below the minimum equity requirement, which is usually 35% of the value of the shares borrowed. Your brokerage may ask you to deposit more cash or securities immediately to cover the loss.

In summary, short selling is already a risky practice in itself, considering the risk of unlimited losses. But opening short positions in meme stocks can be even riskier.

The Rise and Fall of Bed Bath & Beyond's Stock

Meme stocks are known for defying investment logic.

Retail investors most often invest in meme stocks not necessarily because they like the company's fundamentals but because they're seeking gains by forcing short sellers to cover their positions –– causing short squeezes.

In January 2021, several meme stocks soared — most famously GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corporation Report. This caused sizable losses for hedge fund giants, such as Melvin Capital, that had been shorting the stocks.

Bed Bath & Beyond has also been a meme stock since January 2021, when retail investors drove the price of BBBY up about 100% in the course of a month.

In the first few months of this year, meme-stock investors pushed Bed Bath & Beyond's stock higher again after the announcement that GameStop Chair Ryan Cohen had purchased nearly 10% of the company's shares.

Bed Bath & Beyond's stock went viral on Reddit's main forums, such as r/wallstreetbets, and enjoyed impressive rallies. But in August, news that Cohen was selling his entire stake brought the BBBY meme rally to a halt.

It's Still Not Game-Over for Bed Bath & Beyond

In recent weeks, rising stock market fears have contributed to a dampening of investors' spirits in general.

Jim Cramer, a nemesis of meme investors, recently commented that the bearish "narrative" about Bed Bath & Beyond hasn't changed:

This suggests that it might not be game-over yet for Bed Bath & Beyond meme investors. The retailer's stock is still popular on Reddit's stock forums. And its Google search volume tops those of other stocks that are popular among retail investors, such as GameStop, AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Class A Report, and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report.

The large amount of short interest in the stock should motivate traders and retail investors to stay in the game by exploiting a short squeeze.

With this volatile stock, any news or speculation about the company tends to trigger a sizable move in Bed Bath & Beyond's share price.

This week, it's likely we'll see this in motion, as the company is slated to unveil its turnaround plan on August 31. Already, the news has generated a 20% rally.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)