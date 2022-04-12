Bed Bath & Beyond Stock: Should You Buy Ahead of Earnings?

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Report had an eventful March. After GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report Chair Ryan Cohen became the company's largest shareholder, BBBY appreciated more than 100% between the end of February and the end of March.

However, Wall Street isn't expecting much when Bed Bath & Beyond reports fourth-quarter earnings on April 13. Let's take a look at what the analysts are forecasting.

Expecting the Worst

For the fourth quarter (Q4), the company needs to report earnings per share (EPS) above 4 cents to beat market estimates. Wall Street expects EPS to be 90% lower than it was in the same period last year. As for revenues, Bed Bath & Beyond needs to report numbers above $2.08 billion to beat the consensus, which is expecting a 20% year-over-year decrease.

The main reason for Wall Street's low expectations is the lack of available products due to supply-chain headwinds. Simply put, the company has been unable to meet demand.

Also, Bed Bath & Beyond's transformation plan to re-establish its authority as the omni-channel home store of choice by divesting its non-core assets helped to slow sales.

In the third quarter, Bed Bath & Beyond reported sales of $1.88 billion, a 28% year-over-year drop. But 14% of that decline came from non-core banner divestitures, and the other 14% came from banner sales decline. Keep in mind that Bed Bath's four core banners include Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY, Harmon Face Values, and Decorist.

For Q4, the outlook is expected to reach $2.1 billion in sales. Adjusted gross margin is expected to be between 32.5% and 33%, which is below the 35.9% reported in Q3 due to supply-chain headwinds.

Therefore, looking at 2021 as a whole, in Q3, the company was forced to update its previous outlook. Sales are expected to be $7.9 billion, versus the previously forecast $8.1 to $8.3 billion, and adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $290 to $310 million, versus $425 to $465 million. The review considered comp sales, a CAPEX of $350 million versus $400 million, and share repurchases of approximately $625 million versus $325 million.

Cohen's Plan

Bed Bath & Beyond is undergoing a strategic transformation of its business during FY2021. The goal is to achieve gross margin rates above those in 2019 and 2020. Within the transformation plan, the company has been optimizing its stores and pursuing the path of implementing eight owned brands.

The plan has been progressing favorably. In Q3 alone, total owned brands reached 25% of the sales target for Q1, which is 20% higher than expected for FY2021.

Furthermore, the strategic plan also extends to the digital channel. In Q3, the company launched its new digital marketplace to expand its key products alongside third-party brand partners.

At the beginning of March, GameStop Chair Ryan Cohen became the major shareholder of Bed Bath & Beyond. Through his holding company, RC Ventures, Cohen acquired about 10% of BBBY's total shares. However, his acquisition came with demands. As an activist shareholder, Cohen wrote a letter to management suggesting several strategic changes. These suggestions included:

Focus primarily on improving Bed Bath & Beyond's infrastructure and inventory Spin off buybuy BABY, a subdivision of the company, to relieve operational stress Evaluate a possible full sale of Bed Bath and Beyond — i.e., taking the company private.

Bed Bath & Beyond's management eventually came to an agreement withCohen and, at his suggestion, appointed two new directors to the company's board.

Cohen, welcomed the fact that the company's management and board were willing to embrace his ideas: "By refreshing the Board with shareholder-designated individuals who possess capital markets acumen and transaction experience, the company is well-positioned to review alternatives for buybuy BABY."

What Wall Street Thinks

The current consensus on Wall Street is that BBBY is a Sell. Among six analysts, the median price target is $16.25, implying a 15% downside.

Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba is one of the bears. He has set a price target of $10 on BBBY. According to the analyst, the company has been losing market share and "consumer relevance." Chukumba thinks that this will weigh on profitability in the short term.

On the other hand, Robert W. Baird analyst Justin Kleber is neutral on Bed Bath & Beyond before earnings and has set a $14 price target on the stock. According to Kleber, the idea of spinning off buybuy BABY is appealing. But he still has doubts regarding the lack of its revenue disclosures to get a broader sense of the brand's earnings power.

Should You Buy BBBY Ahead of Earnings?

Nobody's expecting any major surprises from Bed Bath & Beyond's fourth-quarter results.

Wall Street is already expecting poor performance, given the company's weaker guidance from the previous quarter.

However, the strategic transformation plan will possibly be the most important thing for investors to watch. Even though the two directors appointed to the company's board and strategic committee are still very new to the job, look for more clarity on these initiatives.

If you believe we'll get good news, you might want to consider buying BBBY ahead of time.

