Over the past few years, home-goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has experienced hardship and even flirted with bankruptcy.

The company has been the target of heavy short selling, with just under half of BBBY's total float currently being shorted.

Even though Bed Bath & Beyond's days as a popular meme stock appear to be over, another push from retail investors could lead to short-term rallies once again.

Figure 1: Is Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Move Again? Here's What Could Happen Getty Images

Read also: From the FTX Crisis to the GameStop Short Squeeze: Making Connections

What Is Wrong With Bed Bath & Beyond?

The current state of Bed Bath & Beyond's (BBBY) - Get Free Report business is troubling, to say the least. But that shouldn't come as a surprise, given the company's performance in recent years.

However, 2022 was one of the worst years in Bed Bath & Beyond history. Virtually all of the company's financial indicators plummeted, including revenue, margins, and free cash flow (FCF).

Figure 2: BBBY's cash, sales, and FCF data since Jan 2021. Stock Rover

Bed Bath & Beyond's biggest problem is not being able to thrive on sales. That's often the kiss of death for retailers.

The company's comparable store sales in the second quarter of last year were down 26% year over year.

Naturally, Bed Bath & Beyond's balance sheet has been under stress. The company had about $1 billion in cash as of the third quarter of 2021. Today, the company's cash position comprises only $135 million.

It gets even worse when you look at the company's cash flow over the past year. By the end of 2021, the home-goods retailer recorded a negative cash flow of $189 million. In the first half of 2022, the company lost nearly $1 billion in free cash flow.

In attempts to stem the cash burn and reverse the bad sales prognosis, Bed Bath & Beyond's board dismissed CEO Mark Tritton and replaced him with Sue Gove. She has proposed a series of cost-cutting efforts such as closing stores and laying off staff.

However, the disastrous management of Bed Bath & Beyond's business in recent years has reignited fears of bankruptcy, considering the company's debts of more than $3.2 billion.

Bed Bath & beyond has been trying to restructure without filing for bankruptcy, but the situation is difficult because it has not found creditors to finance its high debts.

Is BBBY Overshorted?

Naturally, it's expected that companies on the verge of collapse will collapse. So it is not shocking that about 44% of Bed Bath & Beyond's total float is being used by short sellers to bet against the company.

However, lending fee rates for BBBY shares have remained between 8% and 10% over the last three months. That's not particularly expensive for a stock with Bed Bath & Beyond's current valuation and prognosis.

Some experts believe that stocks that are expensive in the borrowing market usually have low subsequent returns and high valuations. BBBY has already fallen about 93% since its peak in January 2021 and is currently trading at all-time lows.

That indicates the company's stock may already be overshorted.

Will There Be Another BBBY Short Squeeze?

When a company has a high percentage of its total float shorted, that does not necessarily mean that a short squeeze may occur.

One of the main factors that trigger a short squeeze is a lot of short interest at stake. This may compromise the margins of short sellers in the event of an abrupt upward movement.

The latest data from mid-December 2022 indicates that the percentage of the Bed Bath & Beyond float being shorted was worth about $100 million. That's not very significant, compared to the $161 million in mark-to-market profits that short sellers made by betting against BBBY before last month.

However, considering that Bed Bath & Beyond has a history of trading like a meme stock, it is not unthinkable that it could engage in a new rally motivated mainly by socially mobilized investing. Bed Bath & Beyond's ticker often often comes up in Reddit discussions among retail investors.

But for a short squeeze, BBBY would probably need a push from the broader market. After all, investor bullishness would need to be reignited after a bear market year.

The next event that could move Bed Bath & Beyond's stock is its fiscal 2022 third-quarter earnings report on January 10. The company is expected to report another quarter of unimpressive results, mainly due to continuing problems related to its inventory.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting the Wall Street Memes)