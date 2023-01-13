Bed Bath & Beyond reported third-quarter earnings that were worse than expected, including steep operating losses.

Despite the disappointing news, BBBY stock rose to deliver triple-digit gains during the subsequent trading sessions.

Bed Bath & Beyond's stock made the SEC's Threshold Security List, meaning there's a suspicion that the stock might have been used for naked short selling.

Figure 1: Bed Bath & Beyond Stock: Even Bankruptcy Threats Can't Stop a Short Squeeze Getty Images

What Happened in BBBY's Third Quarter?

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Free Report released its third-quarter earnings results on January 10. The company reported a loss per share of $3.85 versus an estimated loss of $2.61. And revenue came in at $1.259 billion versus an estimate of $1.314 billion.

Sales were down about 33% from the same period last year, and comparable sales fell 34%.

But the tragedy didn't stop there.

In the quarter, Bed Bath & Beyond's operating losses increased to $225 million. Currently, only $153 million in cash remains on the company's balance sheet.

According to CEO Sue Gove, the company will take steps such as closing roughly 150 stores and laying off a good portion of staff in order to fix its financials.

But will that be enough?

A few days before its earnings announcement, Bed Bath & Beyond made it clear that bankruptcy was still on the table and that the company would seek alternatives to restructure and refinance its debts.

Why Did BBBY's Stock Go Up?

Rather than plummeting, after the earnings report, Bed Bath & Beyond's shares jumped an incredible 29% in the next day's trading session. And they rose a further 68% in the subsequent trading session, leading to gains of 227% in a matter of three days.

The reason for this jump was nothing other than a short squeeze.

Around 52% — or $83 million worth — of Bed Bath & Beyond's stock float is being shorted. After the company warned of its bankruptcy potential, demand from short sellers grew… so much so that the fees to borrow the stock in order to bet against it rose to nearly 50%.

And at the same time, meme stock investors piled into the stock in order to add more pressure for the short sellers and artificially raising BBBY's stock price.

Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Are Joining the Threshold Security List

Thanks to the recent rally, Bed Bath & Beyond shares made it to the Threshold Security List, known as Regulation SHO. Stocks on the list have had their transactions unsettled for five consecutive days of settlement. And settlement failures are often associated with the illegal practice of naked shorting.

Figure 2: BBBY on the threshold security list. Nasdaq

However, there are legitimate reasons why a stock may fail to deliver a trade, such as human error or system crashes.

