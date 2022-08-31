Vinco Ventures has had yet another leadership change: Ross Miller will now serve as co-CEO along with John Colucci and Lisa King.

Due to its poor business fundamentals, many short sellers have flocked to BBIG.

Vinco Ventures might be an appealing meme stock play, but it's risky.

Figure 1: BBIG Stock's Popularity Is on the Rise. Here's Why Vinco Ventures

Vinco Ventures' Leadership Changes

The most recent news involving Vinco Ventures (BBIG) - Get Vinco Ventures Inc. Report is regarding changes in the company's leadership. Under a State of Nevada court order, Vinco Ventures will have three leads. Ross Miller will serve as co-CEO alongside John Colucci and Lisa King.

This is another chapter in the recent soap opera involving the leadership of Vinco Ventures.

In July, ZASH co-founder Ted Farnsworth — whose company merged with Vinco and became its controlling shareholder — was appointed co-CEO of Vinco. However, a month later, the court issued a temporary order preventing members of the Farnsworth Group from acting as owners and controlling the company.

According to the Vinco board, Lisa King had incorrectly authorized Farnsworth to take over as co-CEO. The board had feared that a hostile takeover by the Farnsworth Group was in the works.

The court order ended with Ted Farnsworth and Lisa King being dismissed from their positions as co-CEOs, and John Colucci was appointed as interim CEO.

Now King has been reinstated, and former Nevada Secretary of State Ross Miller has joined the leadership team.

BBIG Is in the Trash Bin

The company's business model is based on "aggressive acquisitions" using its BIG strategy: buy, innovate, and grow. However, the company's "goodwill" on its balance sheet is at 36%.

High percentages of goodwill — when one company buys another and pays above the net value — may cause impairment charges, thus weighing on the company's future earnings.

On top of that, the company has several other warning signs. Among them: several years of negative cash flow and a history of high stock-based compensation.

About 13% of Vinco Ventures' market cap has been given to company executives, causing the dilution of shareholder value.

Finally, the company revealed in a press release that it had violated a Nasdaq rule requiring that it disclose its financial results by delaying the filing of its second-quarter earnings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

This also raises a red flag, because its data isn't current.

Lately, Vinco Ventures' stock has been pretty much sustained by investor sentiment. Currently, there is a short interest rate in BBIG of 15.8%, which indicates a considerable percentage of negative sentiment around the stock.

For these and a few more reasons, Vinco Ventures finds itself in the dumpster, where investors see a good opportunity to profit on BBIG by betting against the stock.

However, because the stock has come onto the radar of retail investors, too much bearishness could turn out to be dangerous. Vinco Ventures' stock has been gaining relevance due to its short-squeeze potential.

BBIG has a lean float — around 181 million shares — and a share price at penny-stock levels.

The Bottom Line

Vinco Ventures is a very risky business at this moment.

Its program of aggressively acquiring companies is still far from being profitable. On top of that, the soap opera saga that is Vinco's leadership may make it difficult for the company to make decisions and execute on them in the future.

However, for traders and retail investors who see Vinco stock as a short-squeeze target, the momentum around the stock is favorable. A few weeks ago, during a bullish period for meme stocks, Vinco's trading volume skyrocketed, triggering a few volatility halts.

However, Vinco Ventures is the kind of stock whose volatility does not allow traders to relax. If their momentum falls, BBIG will likely fall big-time.

