Digital marketing company Vinco Ventures (BBIG) has been a hot topic on Reddit this year. Like some other "meme stocks," retail investors used the social media platform to make BBIG the subject of a short squeeze. Occurring in January, the squeeze caused shares to jump over 120%.

Since then, BBIG shares have plunged. But on March 21, the stock suddenly rose more than 22%. Let's dig into the reasons why.

Figure 1: BBIG Stock: Why It Rose 22% on Monday Vinco Ventures

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation: Keep A Finger On The Buy Button)

BBIG Is Short-Squeeze Sensitive

One of the main catalysts of a short squeeze is an increase in trading volume. This increase is usually driven by media exposure and the frequent mention of the ticker in Reddit threads.

Figure 2: Trending Stocks on Reddit on March 21. ApeWisdom

In the case of Vinco Ventures, its stock has been quite popular on the major trading-related subreddits. This is due primarily to the stock's short-squeeze appeal, rather than to the company's fundamentals.

The BBIG ticker is the subject of a subreddit with more than 24,000 members. It's dedicated exclusively to supporting the stock.

Since May 2021, BBIG has seen short interest in excess of 20%. The highest levels were in September and October (26% and 28%, respectively). This interest is one of the biggest catalysts for the short squeezes, which have sent share prices as high as nearly $11.

The most recent short squeeze took place in January 2022, when BBIG shot up 124% in one week. But since then, the stock has plummeted more than 50%.

Short interest in Vinco Ventures has slightly waned. According to Morningstar data, the percentage of BBIG's float being shorted as of February 27 was 16.6%, or 21.6 million shares. By contrast, back in January, 38.8 million BBIG shares were shorted.

But another short squeeze could be in the works. That's because BBIG's float is modest, with only 128 million shares. Based on the average daily trading volume over the last three months, 37 million, this implies, on average, approximately 28% of BBIG's float is traded daily.

A YouTuber Endorsement

A possible reason for the recent increase in BBIG's trading volume may be due to well-known trader Trey Collins through his Trey's Trades YouTube channel. A recent video indicated something big might happen to BBIG shares during the March 21 session.

According to Trey, the uptick in trading volume seen on March 18 signaled a technical bullish sign: a falling wedge pattern. This pattern implies that the downtrend for BBIG shares is losing steam and that a new uptrend is in sight.

Finally, Trey hinted that the options chain for the stock shows an interesting bullish setup for April trading.

However, keep in mind that BBIG is a highly volatile stock. Investors who do not have much tolerance for risk should avoid this kind of investment.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)