BBIG Stock Is Up Big Thanks To Cryptyde Spinoff Record Date. Here's What's Next.

Small-cap Vinco Ventures (BBIG) was in the spotlight during the premarket trading session on May 6. Shares of the company soared on the confirmation of a distribution date for shares of Cryptyde, a company being spun off from Vinco’s core business.

Cryptyde Spin-Off, Huge After-Hours Movement For BBIG

Vinco Ventures, a business primarily focused on digital marketing and consumer products, announced that it will distribute shares of its Cryptyde subsidiary – which will become a publicly traded company under the ticker “TYDE” – to BBIG shareholders via a special dividend. BBIG investors will receive one share of TYDE for every ten shares of BBIG they have. The date selected for the distribution of the dividend shares is May 18.

Cryptyde, unlike Vinco Ventures, will focus primarily on blockchain and web 3.0 technologies. BBIG made an announcement this January regarding its plans to take Cyrptyde public, and Vinco stands to raise $42 million in equity from the spinoff.

Thanks to that announcement, BBIG shares rallied for 120% gains between January 11 and January 18.

Cryptyde’s CEO Brian McFadden, excited about the spinoff, said that the deal would allow his company's business model to be scaled at a pace that does not sacrifice shareholder value.

However, lately, BBIG shareholders had grown skeptical of Vinco Ventures' management, who had not provided any significant updates regarding the separation of the companies. Since the company announced that it had filed with the SEC to go ahead with the Cryptyde spinoff over three months ago, its shares have dropped more than 50%.

However, the recent confirmation of a distribution date for dividend shares helped allay investors’ concerns. BBIG shares were up as much as 52% during after-hours trading shortly after the announcement.

What's Next

Vinco Ventures' business model is centered on aggressive acquisitions and is underpinned by its “BIG” strategy: buy, innovate, and grow. The decision to help its subsidiary grow makes perfect sense within the context of its overall MO.

It was expected that BBIG shares would make significant moves as soon as a Cryptyde update was released. Vinco Ventures' shares have been the target of high short selling activity in recent months, and the stock is very closely watched among traders and retail investors.

Trading may continue to pick up for BBIG as we approach the company’s May 18th special dividend date. However, it’s also possible that the company’s dividend announcement will prove a more significant catalyst than the dividend itself. Indeed, buying activity may be partially exhausted after the company’s recent leap.

That being said, it is also possible that the cash raised via Cryptyde’s spinoff will help drive stronger results for BBIG over the next several quarters. If the company is able to successfully plow new funds into smart investments and drive new growth, institutional investors may become less bearish on the stock.

