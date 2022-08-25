BBBY Stock: Why More Short Squeezes Are Still Possible

The sale of Ryan Cohen's entire stake in BBBY threw a bucket of cold water on investors. Shares plummeted more than 60% on the news.

Bed Bath & Beyond has secured a loan to reduce debt and ease balance sheet strains.

Short sellers continue to bet heavily against BBBY stock, and retail investors continue to closely monitor it.

Is There Life for BBBY Beyond Ryan Cohen?

The sale of activist investor Ryan Cohen's entire Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Report position put the brakes on the retailer's meme-stock rally.

The GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corporation Report chairman owned about 11% of Bed Bath & Beyond's total shares but decided to sell after a sharp rise in the stock — BBBY had jumped nearly 280% in fewer than 15 days.

Cohen's sale took retail investors by surprise, largely because he had wanted to be so active in Bed Bath & Beyond's strategic planning. During the period in which Cohen held his position, he even appointed three members to Bed Bath & Beyond’s board.

Soon after the sale, there was a sell-off of Bed Bath & Beyond shares, which plummeted more than 60%.

However, it may be too soon to bid farewell to the Bed Bath & Beyond meme-stock rally. The stock has remained highly popular on social media, especially on Reddit's most influential stock forums, such as r/wallstreetbets.

It's currently more popular than even meme-stock mainstays like GameStop and AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Class A Report.

This suggests that retail investors are keeping an eye on Bed Bath & Beyond, mainly because of its short-selling activity and the possibility of further short squeezes.

Bed Bath & Beyond's meme-stock status makes it a highly volatile stock. Any good news related to the company could trigger a new jump in the company's share price.

A Shot of Confidence

And there's been some good news about the company lately that should give investors a shot of confidence.

Bed Bath & Beyond has secured a loan to reduce its debt and strengthen its cash levels.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Bed Bath & Beyond had selected its lender following a marketing process conducted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. The newspaper also said that Bed Bath & Beyond had been seeking about $375 million.

In the last quarter, the company reported cash and cash equivalents of $107 million. Bed Bath & Beyond spent roughly half-a-billion dollars in the first quarter.

The retailer has also started to have liquidity problems. Even though the company is not yet at insolvency levels, the high quarterly cash burn rate has led to declining liquidity levels. BBBY's current debt-to-equity ratio is at its lowest point in at least a decade.

The loan will allow Bed Bath & Beyond to avoid bankruptcy in the coming months and could provide cash in hand for potential turnaround moves.

Investors were bullish on the news. BBBY was up as much as 40% in the August 24 pre-market trading session.

Short Sellers Are Still Loaded

The main reason retail investors have been betting on Bed Bath & Beyond is its short-squeeze potential. Due to its weak fundamentals, BBBY has been a massive short-selling target. Nearly 40% of its modest float of 77.28 million shares is currently being shorted.

Borrow fee rates for the stock recently hit an annualized percentage of 17%, according to Interactive Brokers. That represents nearly 17 times the average of the first half of the year.

This indicates that there's a lot of demand for short selling the stock. But the high fees also require short sellers to have greater confidence that they will be able to profit from their positions.

Short squeezes occur due to a confluence of factors. In addition to short interest and massive trading volumes, a short squeeze also requires the mainstream media to focus on a particular stock.

There's still plenty of room for a short-squeeze play in Bed Bath & Beyond. The so-called "smart money" is bearish on the stock, and it has gained the attention of meme-stock investors.

