BBBY Stock: Who Will Buy Buybuy Baby?

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Report has reportedly received interest from prospective buyers for its Buybuy Baby subsidiary.

Buybuy Baby is one of Bed Bath's best assets and a sales standout. In fact, Buybuy Baby's recent performance was probably one of the main reasons why activist shareholder Ryan Cohen bought a big chunk of BBBY shares.

Let's take a further look into the profit opportunity that a Buybuy Baby buyout could hand Bed Bath & Beyond shareholders.

The Buybuy Baby Opportunity

For some time now, Bed Bath & Beyond's business has been showing signs of decline. Last year, the company failed to beat earnings estimates in any quarter. And in the last quarter alone, overall sales dropped 12%.

According to Bed Bath & Beyond's management, the main reason for the disappointing results was the major headwinds in the macroeconomic environment that have been heavily impacting the company's growth.

However, despite this, Buybuy Baby's sales grew by double digits during 2021. And that was probably the big reason that Ryan Cohen bought nearly 10% of BBBY's total shares through his holding company RC Ventures. Cohen is now one of the top five shareholders in the company.

When Cohen made his acquisition, he handed the company's management a list of demands that he believes will help restore its business. On the list is this item, which has drawn a lot of attention: Spin off Buybuy Baby to alleviate operational stress.

According to Cohen, Buybuy Baby is estimated to reach $1.5 billion in sales by fiscal 2023. This implies a double-digit growth profile and at least 50% digital penetration.

Given these numbers, it's estimated that Buybuy Baby alone should become more valuable than the entire Bed Bath & Beyond market cap at current levels ($1.3 billion as of April 25).

Moreover, with continued growth, it's likely that Buybuy Baby will also be valued at double-digit earnings multiples that would justify a multibillion-dollar valuation.

Two Potential Buyers

Ryan Cohen's move into BBBY and his spotlight on Buybuy Baby have already brought the interest of buyers. Sources indicate that private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management and Tailwind Acquisition (TWND) , which is a SPAC (special purpose acquisition company), are among those possibly interested in buying Buybuy Baby.

The news has caused a strong move in BBBY shares. See the chart below for the price swing between the last few minutes of the trading session on Friday April 22 through pre-market trading on April 25:

Our Take

Bed Bath & Beyond shares are trading up nearly 15% year-to-date, even as financial results have been reported well below expectations. Between the end of February and the end of March, BBBY rose more than 100%. We can attribute this entirely to the share purchase by Ryan Cohen.

Bed Bath & Beyond has been drawing the attention of retail investors who don't want to miss out as Cohen's demands are met and executed. It's highly likely that the potential sale of Buybuy Baby will be a major catalyst for BBBY shares in the near term.

