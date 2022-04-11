Over the past month or so, Aterian (ATER) - Get Aterian Inc Report stock has become a darling among popular Reddit forums. Retail investors were looking to make profits off of short-sellers, who had been betting heavily against the stock since the middle of last year.

And thanks to ATER’s share price nearly doubling within a week, now the entire market is paying attention too.

Figure 1: Aterian Stock: The Latest Short Squeeze On The Block Aterian's Facebook page

Why Is Aterian A Short Selling Target?

Aterian operates a software platform that applies data analytics and machine learning to end-consumer products. In plain English, the company identifies products that receive high search interest on popular online marketplaces (e.g., Amazon's marketplace) and provides items for these categories through acquisitions and licensing partnerships with manufacturers.

Aterian's stock gained popularity during August of last year, when attention was drawn to its high short interest. A bearish report from Culper Research put ATER’s short ratio at 23%. See the chart below.

Figure 2: ATER short percentage of the float. Yahoo Finance

That same report called Aterian an "overhyped artificial intelligence" story and implied that the company had made "garbage" acquisitions.

"[W]e believe that there are serious problems with Aterian's claims to maintain strong organic growth and to drive M&A synergies: to us, neither of these appears to be the case ... In our view, this suggests not only that Aterian is unable to grow EBITDA at acquired business, but that its core business is also failing to produce." Culper Research said.

Aterian defended itself from the attacks by saying that the report was a lie to manipulate the share price for Culper's own benefit. At the time, in May of last year, the report caused Aterian's stock to plummet. ATER fell nearly 80% between May and August of 2021, but then shares soared 400% in an apparent short squeeze between August and September.

In November last year, Aterian CEO Yaniv Sarig added fuel to the fire by suggesting that the company had been the target of illegal short selling practices in the market and that it was fighting back.

The Short Squeeze Play

Recently, Wall Street Memes pointed out that Aterian was a potential short squeeze stock for April. This was due to a number of factors converging for a short squeeze, including a 33% increase in the stock’s short interest compared to the previous month and a strong increase in the ticker's popularity among major retail investor communities on Reddit.

Some additional factors contributed to retail investors’ momentum play, too. Aterian announced that there were over 7 million remaining warrants at an exercise price of $3.20 and that these couldn’t be exercised for 6 months. That negated the possibility of short-term dilution, which in turn worked to limit the number of shares available on the market (bad news for short-sellers who need to cover).

Also, Aterian stock sported a utilization rate of 100% since the beginning of March. A full utilization rate implies there are no shares available to be shorted, meaning short sellers have to get more resourceful or get burned.

Aterian shares are now up over 90% since the beginning of April, thanks to this most recent short squeeze. With its share price skyrocketing, FOMO-driven popularity has made Aterian one of the most discussed stocks on Reddit (see the chart below). More buzz can mean more buyers, and a higher share price means more buzz - thanks to this positive reinforcement cycle, it’s quite possible that Aterian’s squeeze will continue apace for at least several more days.

Figure 3: Trending stocks on Reddit on April 11. ApeWisdom

