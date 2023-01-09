At its 2021 IPO, Hong Kong-based fintech AMTD Digital’s share price surged, inexplicably placing it among the top 30 most valuable companies in the world.

Recently, AMTD Digital rose by triple digits in a matter of days.

No bombproof explanation has been given for these highly abnormal trading activities.

Figure 1: AMTD Digital (HKD): The Weirdest Stock Ever Surges Again AMTD Digital

HKD: The Weirdest Stock Ever?

AMTD Digital (HKD) , originally a subsidiary of AMTD Idea Group (AMTD) - Get Free Report, is a Hong Kong-based digital investment bank that had an IPO in July of 2021. At the time, the company sold about 16 million ADSs (American depositary shares, which allow investors to buy HKD share equivalents on American exchanges). The sale of these ADSs raised AMTD $124.8 million in capital.

Though it IPO’d with little fanfare, HKD saw highly abnormal trading activity in the days that followed. In just two weeks of trading, HKD’s price had increased by a staggering 21,000%. This price surge put AMTD Digital’s at $310 billion, making it (on paper) one of the 30 most valuable companies in the world.

And yet until its IPO, AMTD Digital had generated only $25 million in revenue and had a scant corporate history.

AMTD Digital’s management said in a statement that it was monitoring abnormal trading activities around the company's stock. According to the company, there were no material events or circumstances related to its business that would justify HKD’s insanely high volatility.

In September of 2022, AMTD Digital again jumped 300% - without much explanation and with no apparent catalyst.

Things Just Keep Getting Weirder

At the very beginning of 2023, AMTD Digital witnessed even more abnormal trading activity. Shares shot from below $10 to nearly $30 dollars in a single trading day (January 5th) before falling off over the next several days.

Although many have attributed this movement to possible "meme stock" behavior, there is no evidence that retail investors engaged in socially mobilized investing have anything to do with HKD’s rapid advances and falls.

One of the few plausible explanations for the recent bullish jump is the expected reopening of the border between China and Hong Kong, which has been a positive catalyst for Hong Kong-based stocks.

However, there are many controversies linked to AMTD Group’s Chairman, banker Calvin Choi. While admirers consider him an investment banking legend and a pioneer in auditing, Choi’s critics have labeled him a fraud. Choi has come under scrutiny by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) over recent events surrounding AMTD Digital.

And a recent Financial Times story points out that Choi has close connections with major institutes, such as the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and political figures, such as Carrie Lam, who was Chief Executive of Hong Kong from 2017 to 2022.

Other Mysterious Asian Stock IPO Cases

Over the past year, AMTD Digital was not the only Asian company that witnessed abnormal trading activity after an IPO.

China-based Addentax Group (ATXG) , which deals with appliance manufacturing and other services, had its shares jump more than 13,000% after its IPO in September last year.

Malaysian-based Starbox Group (STBX), which operates in payments and business ecosystem solutions, was listed on Nasdaq in mid-August of 2022. Its shares soared more than 1,000% the same day.

Finally, Hong Kong-based Magic Empire Global (MEGL) saw its shares jump by about 6,000% when it became publicly traded on the Nasdaq.

One thing all three of these Asia-based companies did have in common is that they all used Network 1 as their U.S. IPO underwriter. According to another story from the Financial Times, Network 1 provides investment banking services to assist public companies that aim to "take advantage of the rapidly changing equity markets" and a "Chinese Concept IPO service."

The Bottom Line

The mystery behind AMTD Digital's abnormal trading activity has not yet been solved, and there is still little clarity on what happened (and what continues to happen).

What is known so far is that no reasonable explanations are related to socially mobilized investing, short squeezes, or the company's business fundamentals.

The IPO underwriting process itself may offer some clues, however. In the case of several Asian companies that also had paranormal trading activities, those companies' underwriter (Network 1) accepted partial payment in the form of warrants, which entitle them to a portion of the shares issued, as reported.

And somehow, top-tier investment banks – which usually do not accept warrants as they were offered by the IPO underwriter – eventually caved in. It is quite likely that a similar process occurred with AMTD Digital in its IPO in the U.S.

Therefore, as AMTD Digital shares entered the markets' radar after the mysterious skyrocketing rallies. It is possible that market movements regarding market news involved with Hong Kong companies may have some influence on the stock's volatility.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)