AMC Stock, GME Stock, Meme ETF: Key Takeaways So Far In 2022

Wall Street Memes looks closely at AMC, GME and Meme ETF to draw a few conclusions about how each has performed so far in 2022.

The week of February 21 was one of the most turbulent in the stock market since the start of the pandemic. The S&P 500  (SPY) - Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Report tanked due to fears of war in Ukraine through Tuesday. Then, with the snap of a finger and following the Russian invasion, the index climbed nearly 4% in only two days — something as rare as a 1-in-400 event.

Today, Wall Street Memes looks at how key meme names performed in the week and so far through 2022: AMC stock  (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report, GameStop stock  (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report and the Meme ETF (MEME).

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: UVXY: Ultra VIX ETF Could Soar Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict)

Performance last week

The chart below shows that both AMC and GME trailed the S&P 500 during this action-packed week. The former was down 1%, while the latter ended 2% lower — after reaching higher 3% as recently as Thursday late afternoon.

The Meme ETF fared better: up 2.5% for the week. The fund is better diversified outside AMC and GME, which helps to explain why it behaved so differently.

Figure 1: AMC and GME trailed the S&P 500 during this action-packed week.

One key theme: high correlation

We have pointed out in the past that meme stocks can, at times, serve as a hedge to market weakness. The fact that some of the best-known meme stocks have a negative beta reinforces the idea that they often zig when the broad market zags.

But so far in 2022, this has not been the case. AMC stock, for example, has been down 35% YTD while the S&P 500 has also had a tough time: down 8%, one day after having left correction territory — i.e., a decline of 10% or more from the all-time high.

This shift in AMC from “free-ranging” to “market-driven” can be seen in the graph below. It depicts the one-month rolling correlation between the daily returns of AMC stock vs. SPY. The higher the number, the more closely both assets move.

Figure 2: AMC vs. S&P 500: 1-month rolling correlation.

At one point, in mid-2021, AMC stock returns were negatively correlated with the S&P 500. That is, AMC tended to be up when the market was down and vice-versa. Now, it’s been a different story: the correlation factor has just reached a one-year high of about +0.6.

In the case of GME stock, the trend has been similar. While correlations averaged around zero in the first half of last year, they are now above +0.4. The Meme ETF currently showcases even higher correlation of +0.8, probably due to the fund’s diversification across many stocks.

Volatile as usual

Something else has caught my attention about the two best-known “blue chip meme stocks”. While the S&P 500 has witnessed a noticeable spike in volatility in 2022 — annualized 21% vs. a trailing one-year 14% — AMC and GME have been merely as volatile as usual.

Make no mistake: AMC’s and GME’s current one-month rolling volatility of between 100% and 110% is mind-boggling. Yet, this is no worse than the numbers used to be in the second half of 2021, and actually much lower than in the first half of last year.

AMC and GME traders and investors have not been making much money so far in 2022. However, the erratic price behavior seen recently is nothing new to them. In a way, “apes” must be feeling just as comfortable about price action now than they have ever been.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)

