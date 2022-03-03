3 Stocks With Short Squeeze Potential in March

Short squeezes have been a popular topic among retail investors over the past year or so. Here, we’ll look at some heavily-bet-against stocks where buyers may have the opportunity to prompt a short squeeze.

For a short squeeze to occur, a stock with high short selling activity (generally, a short interest of at least 15% - ideally more) needs to be hit by a sudden spike in buying volume. If the conditions are just right, short sellers become "squeezed," having to close out their positions as losses mount and margins are depleted.

Substantial short selling is most likely to occur to companies that are facing significant problems with their business fundamentals. In some situations, shorting a stock can be a rational strategy. But many retail investors have taken issue with the practice recently, especially as some of their favorite stocks have been the target of vicious short-selling activity.

The Wall Street Memes staff have chosen three stocks where we believe buyers may have the opportunity to strike back at short sellers.

#3. Beyond Meat - $BYND

Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Beyond Meat, Inc. Report, which sells plant-based meat products, has been a big target of short sellers since early last year.

Figure 1: Beyond Meat plant-based patties. Beyond Meat

The company’s 2021 performance was underwhelming, to say the least, with its margins compromised by distribution problems and generally adverse macroeconomic conditions. Beyond Meat disappointed investors during its last two earnings; it showed a slowdown in the growth of its business and gave only a modest outlook for 2022.

However, short interest levels in Beyond Meat shares are now very high. The most recent data indicate that 34.4% of BYND’s float is being shorted. That’s down from nearly 40% a few weeks ago, but it’s still an extremely elevated level.

Figure 2: BYND short percentage of the float. Yahoo Finance

Beyond Meat has a much higher short ratio than any of its industry peers. Plenty of investors consider that short ratio to be deserved, given the company’s less-than-sterling fundamentals and lackluster outlook.

However, even a struggling company’s shares can be susceptible to a sizable short squeeze. A large, sudden buying catalyst could trigger just such a squeeze - and that’s what some retail buyers are betting on.

#2. Vinco Ventures - $BBIG

Digital marketing company Vinco Ventures (BBIG) has drawn the attention of popular Reddit forums thanks to its short-term-play appeal. The stock has been on short sellers’ radar for a while - Vinco Ventures has an aggressive acquisition model and is focused on fast-growing digital businesses. High-risk, high-growth stocks like it have gotten walloped over the past several months.

Figure 3: Vinco Ventures presentation. Vinco Ventures

Traders looking to make a short-squeeze trade on BBIG are focused on the stock’s modest float and high average trading volume. Short sellers have been betting massively against the stock since May 2021, when the stock first saw short interest above 20%.

The latest official short interest figures, which show data for the second half of January, show BBIG sporting a 26% short ratio. That’s a 16% increase over the previous figures from the first half of January.

Figure 4: BBIG short percentage of the float. Yahoo Finance

BBIG has grown in popularity on short-squeeze-focused subreddits. The largest of these subreddits, r/shortsqueeze, boasts 105,000 members. And a subreddit dedicated exclusively to BBIG now has 24,000 members.

Vinco Ventures' small market capitalization (its current market cap stands at ~233M) and high Reddit exposure have made it susceptible to significant, retail-based price volatility since September of last year.

Given the relatively small volume it would take to move the price of this stock, and given the recent, rising short interest we’ve seen, we think BBIG has reasonable short squeeze potential in the near future.

#1. Blink Charging - $BLNK

Blink (BLNK) - Get Blink Charging Co Report provides EV charging equipment and in-network EV charging services in the United States. Though they’re not an EV manufacturer themselves, they’ve nonetheless experienced some of the severe volatility associated with the industry.

Figure 5: Blink Charging station. Blink Charging

Blink has also been subject to quite a lot of short selling over the past year.

BLNK is a small-cap (~$1B) company, and its business is very sensitive to environmental issues and legislative developments.

Some investors and analysts see Blink Charging’s business model as being inherently vulnerable. As electric vehicles become more popular, they believe, gas stations and convenience stores will begin installing EV charging stations on their own - that’ll eliminate the unique value that Blink can provide.

Ultimately, Blink’s success depends on winning business-to-business contracts in the increasingly competitive EV market.

Forward outlook aside, we believe this company may be on the brink of a short squeeze thanks to its extremely high short interest - 42% of its 36-million-shares float is currently sold short. Given Blink’s small market cap, it wouldn’t take much to get the ball rolling on a significant squeeze.

