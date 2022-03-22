Canada's Sundial Growers (SNDL) - Get Sundial Growers Inc. Report is scheduled to report fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings on March 30. Investors hope to see a repeat of the third quarter's positive results. Following the Q3 earnings report, Sundial shares experienced a strong rally.

However, even though SNDL is worth just over 50 cents and is under pressure to pass the $1-per-share level to remain in compliance with Nasdaq, here are three reasons why buying the stock ahead of earnings could be a good deal.

Figure 1: 3 Reasons to Buy Sundial Growers Stock Ahead of Earnings Sundial

Sundial Earnings Should Impress Again

For Q3, Sundial posted net earnings of C$11.3 million. That's impressive, considering that positive earnings are still a rarity in the cannabis industry.

Investors also got excited over news of a C$100 million share repurchase program. This is a reflection of the high dilution made by the company in recent years, which has increased the number of outstanding shares by more than 2,000% since the company's IPO.

Also, Sundial CEO Zach George said that the company's strong balance sheet shields it from short-term pressures and that the company's financial goals are to have a positive cash flow by 2022.

For Q4, Sundial is looking to repeat its Q3 outlook. It's expected that the company will report 25% year-over-year revenue growth, totaling C$13.8 million. The inclusion of newly acquired Spiritleaf's total revenues is expected to drive some of this growth.

But even more importantly, investors are anticipating an announcement about the company's Alcanna acquisition.

Sundial's Alcanna Acquisition

Since October 2021, Sundial has been planning the acquisition of liquor retailer Alcanna. The deal is expected to be finalized by the end of March.

The $346 million acquisition is in part possible due to the cash raised from the massive dilution of SNDL shares in 2021. This gave the company $721 million in cash (excluding debt) to pursue its acquisition plans.

When the deal finalizes, Alcanna can help Sundial build a vertically integrated portfolio of Canadian brands. Alcanna is Canada's largest private liquor retailer, with 171 locations.

According to CEO Zach George, "Alcanna's value-focused model in liquor retailing has created market stability, and we believe that the replication of this playbook in cannabis has strong potential to drive a similar result,"

Nova Cannabis' Triple-Digit Sales Increase

Nova Cannabis (NVACF) , the company in which Alcanna is the majority shareholder, reported 176% year-over-year sales growth in the fourth quarter. The company's Value Buds store format is a likely driver for this increase in sales. There are 78 Value Buds discount stores in Canada.

With Sundial's acquisition of Alcanna, Nova will be able to expand its strategy. According to CEO Darren Karasiuk, "Following Sundial's pending acquisition of our majority shareholder, Alcanna, we will gain a cannabis focused partner that is committed to supporting our value-based model with the infrastructure and financial resources to drive the expansion of our disruptive strategy at a much larger scale."

