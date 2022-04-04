2 Stocks With Short Squeeze Potential In April

Many retail investors have been looking for stocks susceptible to short squeezes. So we’ve dug into some stocks that, thanks to heavy short selling activity, may just be ripe for a squeeze.

For a short squeeze to occur, a stock needs to have high short selling activity (a short interest greater than 15% is usually ideal), and it needs to be hit hard by a sudden surge in buying volume. If conditions prove favorable, a price jump can send short sellers running to cover their positions, which in turn drives share prices further up, decimating shorts’ margins and providing retail buyers with plenty of “tendies.”

Companies with weaker fundamentals are likely to face higher short selling. And indeed, in some situations, shorting can be a perfectly rational strategy. However, many retail investors have rebelled against short sellers due to some of their favorite stocks - such as GME and AMC - being targeted by rampant short selling.

Aterian – $ATER

Aterian (ATER) - Get Aterian Inc Report is a tech company that operates a software platform that applies data analytics and machine learning to consumer products. Its stock has been very popular among retail investors since last September, when it reached a short interest of more than 23% of its float.

Figure 1: Aterian is a tech company that operates a software platform that applies data analytics and machine learning to consumer products. Aterian's Facebook page

Short activity has since declined, and today 16% of the company's float is being shorted – that percentage, however, is still considered to be quite high.

The short activity on ATER over the last month has seen a noteworthy bump, too. In February this year, 6.68 million shares were being shorted, but the latest data as of mid-March indicated 9 million shares being shorted- that’s an increase of roughly 33%.

One of the biggest drivers of investor skepticism on ATER was a report by Culper Research which labeled Aterian as an "overhyped artificial intelligence." The same report suggested that Aterian had also made bad acquisitions deals.

Aterian has sported a utilization rate of 100% since the beginning of March. Utilization is the number of loaned shares divided by the available shares in the securities lending market. When this rate approaches or reaches saturation, it means that short sellers need to be more resourceful in finding shares to short - and that could be an eventual catalyst for a short squeeze.

There’s plenty of hope for positive movement on the stock, too. Despite the highly negative view taken by Culper Research, Wall Street, on the whole seems, to believe that ATER is a good long-term investment. Analysts hold a strong “buy consensus” rating and have set an average price target of $5.50, which would imply 130% upside potential over the next twelve months.

Canoo – $GOEV

Canoo (GOEV) - Get Canoo Inc. Class A Report is a California-based electric vehicle maker and a former SPAC merger. However, since becoming a publicly-traded company in December 2020, Canoo has been the target of much investor skepticism.

Figure 2: Canoo GOEV is a California-based electric vehicle maker and a former SPAC merger. Canoo

Suffering from high short interest levels, the stock has been in freefall essentially since its IPO - today it is more than 70% below its initial, post-SPAC deal share price.

Thanks in part to its targeting by short sellers, GOEV quickly became a meme stock and was repeatedly cited among social media forums as a possible short squeeze target. And between October and November of last year, Canoo did indeed experience a significant squeeze - when shares rose 95% in a one-month period. Much of the buying was kickstarted by an exciting Q3 earnings report, during which the company finally provided key production timelines.

Currently, 31% of GOEV shares’ float is short (see the chart below). That’s an extremely elevated short level. And Canoo, like Aterian, has had a utilization rate of 100% for the past seven days. A possible reason for the high short interest in Canoo is the high volatility and uncertainty surrounding the electric vehicle space. Many EV companies face significant regulatory and manufacturing risks, and most haven’t even posted a profit yet. This makes them far riskier investment ventures than, say, traditional automakers.

Figure 3: GOEV short percentage of the float. Yahoo Finance

Other small and mid-cap electric vehicle manufacturers, such as Workhorse, Arcimoto, and Fisker, also suffer from elevated short interest - each has a ratio of nearly 30%. This trend belies a hard road ahead for EV companies… but it also means their shares are possible targets for short squeezes.

On a final note, Canoo has received a recent rating update from two Wall Street firms, both of which are very bullish on the company. With a consensus “buy” rating and an average price target of $14, Canoo shares have an implied upside potential of over 150%.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)