Will GameStop Stock Get Crushed in 2023? Why I Don't Think So

GameStop's stock currently has a high beta, meaning it heads in the same direction as the S&P 500 but with twice as much intensity.

The company's robust cash position has helped cushion it from macroeconomic challenges.

Retail investors are still holding GME shares and keeping the stock from plunging even further.

What Was the Short Squeeze of 2021?

In January 2021, retail investors coordinated on Reddit to drive the price of GameStop's (GME) - Get Free Report stock higher. Their goal was to cause big losses for hedge funds and institutional investors that were betting against — shorting — the stock.

The "short squeeze" that followed was the kickoff of the so-called "meme-stock craze." It's a movement characterized by investors mobilizing on social media sites — something never seen before in the history of capital markets.

What is also unique about meme stocks is that their prices don't necessarily correspond to the broader market.

Like many meme stocks, GameStop's business fundamentals are still far from being optimal. The truth is, we saw the company make little progress in 2022, at least financially.

In the last four quarters, GameStop sales grew only 1.3%, compared on a year-over-year basis.

On top of this, GameStop's management was investing in a turnaround plan involving tech-oriented initiatives. This caused the company's cash burn to accelerate over the past year.

GameStop reported sizable losses in all four quarters of 2022, and the company has fallen further from profitability.

Does GME Move With or Against the Market?

Generally speaking, stocks tend to be positively correlated. A rise in the broader market usually means individual stocks are more likely to show gains, as well. As they say, a rising tide lifts all boats.

This also holds true when the stock market heads lower — it's usually a bad sign for individual securities.

However, for some periods in GameStop's recent history, we've seen the rare case of a stock with a negative beta, or correlation to the market (in GME's case, the S&P 500). At one point in 2021, GME's beta was an incredible -34.

This meant that, when the S&P 500 went one way, GameStop's stock headed in the other direction. It zigged when the market zagged.

But then GME suddenly swung the other way to have a high beta — that is, one positively correlated to the S&P 500. In mid 2021, shares of the video game company registered a beta of 6.

Currently, GME is at 2. That means, in theory, if the S&P 500 moves up or down, GameStop will follow that movement with twice as much intensity.

The S&P 500 finished 2022 down nearly 20%. But analysts are expecting the index to show modest growth in the new year.

And thanks to GME's high beta, if 2023 is a good year for the S&P 500, it is likely to also be a good year for GameStop.

How Did GME's Cash Position Help the Company in 2022?

The video game retailer has a robust cash pile of $1.042 billion and virtually no debt. In a macroeconomic environment of high inflation and rising interest rates, this "comfortable" balance sheet position has provided — and is still providing — some extra cushion for GameStop.

But it's worth noting that GameStop built this robust cash position thanks to the massive short squeeze of January 2021, when the company's share price jumped over 2,000% in a short period of time.

GameStop's management — aware that the greater part of its cash position didn't come from the company's operations and that issuing more equity would put a dent in the stock price — has already adopted a more conservative stance for 2023.

Last quarter, management shifted gears to achieve profitability as soon as possible by hitting the pause button on tech investments and by aggressively cutting costs.

We're already seeing the effects of this new plan, even if they've been mild.

In the third quarter, GameStop's SG&A (sales, general, and administrative expenses) came in at $387.9 million, or 32.7% of sales, compared to $421.5 million, or 32.5%, last year.

This is a good omen that the positive trend will continue in 2023.

Analysts are expecting GameStop's sales to drop about 1% in the full year. But further cost cutting could make GameStop profitable and boost investor confidence.

Are Meme Investors Still Holding GME?

One of several reasons for Wall Street's skepticism toward GameStop is its valuation compared to those of its peers in the retail industry.

Naturally, stocks trading at high multiples are the first to suffer in an interest-rate-hike scenario.

Because GameStop's valuation has been inflated by meme-stock mania, many GME bears and short sellers believe that its stock will return to pre-meme levels soon.

Indeed, GameStop shares did suffer in 2022, falling about 50%.

However, that decline was less severe than what we saw in other tech and growth stocks such as Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report, Meta (META) - Get Free Report, and Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Free Report, which fell 69%, 64%, and 51%, respectively.

The fact that GME is majority-owned by highly engaged retail investors probably kept the stock from taking a steeper plunge in 2022.

Analysts estimate that about 70% of GME's total stock float is owned by individual investors who do not necessarily consider business fundamentals or valuations to be a big reason for betting on GME. Instead, they're holding the stock in protest against predatory short-selling activities and the status quo of the markets in general.

Possibly the most important thing to note about GameStop stock is that it remains highly popular among retail shareholders on social media platforms.

Recently, we saw investors on Reddit encourage each other to directly register their shares with GME's transfer agent, rather than holding them in a brokerage account.

Based on the volatility of GME shares in 2022, we can say that GameStop's retail investors endured an extremely difficult year much better than many expected.

So expect GME to flourish again in 2023, especially in the event of growth in the broader market.

