GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corporation Report stock has become the poster child for epic short squeezes. Many GME investors and traders are in the game solely to beat short-sellers, and GameStop's loyal shareholders (a.k.a “the apes”) suspect GameStop's "mother of all short squeezes" (MOASS) is still to come.

Here, we’ll take a closer look at GME's current setup and examine whether, in fact, the stock is on the verge of a new short squeeze.

Figure 1: Why GameStop Stock Is On A Verge Of A Short Squeeze Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket

What Is A Short Squeeze?

A short squeeze occurs when many investors are betting that a stock will fall (i.e., they have short positions) but that same stock sees a surge in buying volume. For this to occur, the stock needs to have a significant share of its float - the total number of shares available to the public - shorted. When investors, retail or otherwise, pile into buying, a sharp increase in share price becomes bad news for all those short positions.

Under the right circumstances, short-sellers get overwhelmed and are forced to close their positions as they accumulate losses and their margin calls are burned. This calling - i.e., buying - spurs prices higher still, creating a sort of runaway flywheel effect.

With all this said, it’s important to note that many heavily-shorted companies do have problems with their business fundamentals or valuations. Often, short selling can be a perfectly rational strategy.

But since the meme frenzy started in early 2021, many more retail investors have been taking shorting personally. When their favorite stocks have been targeted by voracious short-selling activity, they’ve fought back.

The triggers for short squeezes can be diverse. GameStop's January 2021 trading activity for example, according to an SEC report, was mainly triggered by (1) frequent Reddit mentions, (2) significant coverage in the mainstream media, (3) large volume changes, and, sure enough, (4) elevated short interest.

GME's Short Squeeze Setup

Short squeeze potential is listed in GameStop's form 10-K as one of the major risks when considering investing in the stock. Based on the indicators that the current scenario offers, GameStop is susceptible to a squeeze at any moment.

Short interest: The latest data from Morningstar point out that 22.69% of GameStop's entire stock float was being shorted. That's a 7% increase compared to the last official data from April 13, when GameStop had 14.13 million shares shorted. A short interest percentage above 15% is generally considered to be very elevated. Elevated short interest, though an indicator of investor skepticism, also leaves shorts susceptible to volatile price moves.

Utilization rate: GameStop's utilization is at 100% - the maximum level. This implies that it is very hard to find GME shares available for shorting. Short sellers need to be more resourceful to find available stocks to borrow.

Cost-to-borrow: This key indicator is the borrowing rate divided by the share value over one year. Since the beginning of May, there has been a strong spike in the borrow feed of GameStop stock. On June 2nd, figures peaked at an astounding 108%. Currently, at around 36%, the levels are still quite high compared to the first months of this year. Fees this high can force short sellers to close their positions, which are almost always unsustainable over the long run.

Figure 2: GameStop's borrowed shares data. Stocksera

What Is Missing To Trigger The Next Short Squeeze?

Short squeezes only occur when a confluence of factors happen at just the right time. Although GameStop is ticking almost all the boxes to indicate a short squeeze scenario, the stock needs liquidity and high volume for a squeeze to occur.

In GameStop stock’s case, this will require catalysts that generate some kind of FOMO (fear of missing out) sentiment. GameStop's latest big rallies have involved news related to the stock split in dividend form and Chair and largest GameStop shareholder Ryan Cohen purchasing more stock.

The next catalyst could be driven by the SEC's plans to increase wholesalers' competitiveness in retail trades in favor of greater transparency in the markets. The launch of GameStop's long-awaited NFT platform also may be the kind of news that sends GameStop shareholders into a buying frenzy.

Also, indications of improvement in the macro scenario could be a determining catalyst for GameStop. The stock has proven to be strongly correlated to market trends showing a positive beta for 2022, contrary to last year, when GME had a strongly negative beta.

But perhaps even the most minimal catalysts can trigger short squeezes at this point. GameStop holds meme power: it is probably the most engaged stock among retail investors at the moment. The GME ticker frequently ranks among the most discussed on Reddit's main forums and receives wide attention from its loyal shareholders on other social media platforms.

