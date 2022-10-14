Hedge fund Tiger Global has lost more than 52% this year. Its long-only fund is even worse, down 66% year-to-date.

Tiger Global had a sizable stake in GameStop a few years ago. But it ended up selling its long position in GME at a loss.

Figure 1: Why Former GME Bull Tiger Global Is in Big Trouble FT montage; Bloomberg | Chase Coleman, the founder of Tiger Global, has made huge bets on technology start-ups around the world.

Why Is Tiger Global in Deep Trouble?

This year has been terrible for hedge fund Tiger Global, which focuses on technology, software, consumer, and fintech companies.

The fund, which The Wall Street Journal has identified as one of the "largest ever," has already lost about two-thirds of its accrued value since its creation.

And year to date, the fund has fallen 52%. Because it started the year with about $35 billion under management, that means the fund has lost roughly $18 billion in 2022.

And its long-only fund has accumulated even greater losses — 66% year to date.

However, according to Bloomberg, Tiger Global's true losses could be even greater, considering its investments in private startups.

Back in 2020, Tiger Global handed its investors $10.4 billion — the highest hedge fund returns that year. Tiger Global also managed to raise $12.7 billion for a new fund to invest in fast-growing technology.

But this year's economic turmoil has hit the pause button on new funds. In the second quarter, the number of hedge fund launches was the lowest it had been since the Financial Crisis in 2008.

Tiger Global Was a GameStop Bull

A few years ago, Tiger Global placed a sizable bet on GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corporation Report. However, its bullish position on GME was not profitable.

The fund started investing in the video game retailer back in 2014, when Tiger Global bought about 8 million GME shares at a post-stock split-adjusted value between $32 to $44 per share.

However, in the second quarter (Q2) of 2015 Tiger ended up selling 1 million shares at a median price of $41.1 per share, reducing its position by 12.5%. A year later, in Q2 2016, Tiger Global ended up selling its entire position in GameStop at a loss, with a median price of $29.27 per share.

A curious fact is that this was not the only hedge fund with the name "Tiger" that bet on GameStop in the not-so-distant past.

Hedge fund and family office Tiger Management built a stake in GameStop in 2018, even sending a letter to the company's board demanding changes to the company's strategy to regain the trust of its shareholders.

Tiger Management did not agree with GameStop's decision at the time to write off its debt instead of buying back shares, a move that showed a lack of confidence in the company's core business.

In its letter, the fund even made a threat to the company's board that it would sell its entire stake if no action was taken.

But all this was of little use. Three months after Tiger Management wrote the letter to GameStop's board, the fund ended up closing its positions in GameStop.

Another GME Bull

After negative sentiment about GameStop led other hedge funds to close their long positions in the retailer, the company caught the attention of none other than Michael "Big Short" Burry's fund, Scion Asset Management.

In 2019, Burry bought a sizable position in GameStop after considering the high short interest in the stock and realizing that its business was undervalued. Like Tiger Management, Burry sent letters to GameStop's board urging a buyback of $238 million in shares.

GameStop ended up announcing the repurchase of a large amount of stock. About a third of the company's shares were repurchased for $115.7 million.

It's believed that Burry's purchase may have initially helped GameStop attract retail investors through social media. It could also have helped it attract current GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen. In 2020, Cohen through its holding company RC Ventures became the company's largest shareholder. And in early 2021, GameStop skyrocketed by about 2,500% in a few weeks.

However, Scion Asset Management also got out a little too early to profit from GME's huge rally.

Burry ended up selling his positions in the fourth quarter of 2020. However, he still profited: Burry sold the shares he had bought for $4 for around $4.50.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting the Apple Maven)