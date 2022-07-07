Skip to main content
What Michael "Big Short" Burry Has to Say About GameStop's Stock Split

Scion Asset Management founder Michael J. Burry has given his opinion on GameStop's recent stock-split announcement. Here's what you should know.

"Big Short" investor Michael J. Burry recently chimed in on GameStop's  (GME) - Get GameStop Corporation Report four-to-one stock-split announcement.

Burry has had direct involvement with GameStop in its recent past — specifically, a few months before the meme's stock high volatility in January 2021.

Let's take a deeper look at Burry's recent remarks about GameStop and his involvement with GME shares.

(Read more from the Wall Street Memes: GameStop Stock: What You Need to Know About the 4-for-1 Split)

Burry's Tweet About the GME Split

After GameStop's stock-split announcement, the Scion Asset Management founder took to his official Twitter  (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report account to comment on the news:

"GME should have announced a 40:1 split for old time's sake." - tweeted Burry.

He deleted the tweet shortly after its publication. This is common practice for Burry, as he explains, to avoid causing short-term rallies in speculative assets.

Burry's joke about a 40-to-one stock split refers to 2019 and 2020, when GME occasionally traded below $4 per share. The investor has lately been skeptical of meme stocks, warning of an eventual crash.

Michael J. Burry Can't Hit The Bullseye All the Time

The Scion Asset Management head is recognized by the global investment community primarily for getting the subprime crisis right in 2008… and for profiting by betting against it.

But there's an interesting connection between Burry and GameStop's stock. He ended up being one of the first to "discover" GME's perfect short-squeeze setup.

In 2019, Burry bought a sizable position in GameStop after considering the high short interest in the stock and realizing that the business was undervalued. Burry even sent letters to GameStop management, recommending the repurchase of $238 million worth of shares.

It's believed that Burry's purchase may have initially helped attract retail investors to GME through social media. As we all know, that led to the insane trading activity of January 2021, when GameStop skyrocketed by about 2,500% in a few weeks.

However, Burry missed the timing on the GME meme saga. Although he profited from his long GameStop position — buying at an average of $4 per share — he missed the massive surge of early 2021 by selling his positions in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Right after the big short squeeze in early 2021, Michael J. Burry also predicted that it was a one-time setup:

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: GameStop Stock: Is There Still Short-Squeeze Potential?)

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)

