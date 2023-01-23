GameStop is far from alone. Recently, several other tech heavyweights have also announced plans to lay off thousands of employees.

With GameStop management indicating that more layoffs are likely to occur throughout 2023, what might be in store for GME shares?

Figure 1: What Job Cuts Could Mean For GameStop Stock YouTube

GameStop's Human Capital

According to the company's filings, at the beginning of last year, GameStop had a staff of approximately 12,000 full-time salaried employees and between 14,000 and 28,000 part-time hourly associates worldwide (part-time employee numbers fluctuate significantly due to seasonal trends).

GameStop’s full-time headcount stands at a significantly lower level today than it did just five years ago. In 2018, GameStop had about 22,000 full-time employees.

Figure 2: GME's employees chart since 2018. Stock Rover

Pivoting to Short-Term Profitability

GameStop's management has, since the third quarter of last year, adopted a more conservative operational stance. Rather than going for “growth at any cost,” the company is focused on achieving profitability as soon as possible.

Major moves to that effect have included hitting the pause button on technology investments and developing a plan to aggressively cut costs.

"After spending a year strengthening our assortment, infrastructure, and tech capabilities, we're now focused on achieving profitability, launching proprietary products, leveraging our brand in new ways, and investing in our stores," GameStop's CEO, Matt Furlong, said in a letter to shareholders.

The company already laid off about 100 employees in May of last year and then another 150 a few months later; included in that latter round was former CFO, Mike Recupero. The bulk of these layoffs, however, were staff from the GameStop-owned Game Informer, one of the most read gaming magazine in the world.

Chairman of the Board Ryan Cohen also reaffirmed in an interview late last year that more layoffs should be expected throughout 2023.

Today, management clearly has a sense of urgency about cost-cutting measures. That’s no doubt influenced by recent and sharp interest rate rises, which make short-term cash flows comparatively more valuable than long-term cash flows.

Since 2020, GameStop has recorded negative annual operating margins. In 2022, the video game retailer posted -8.7% operating margins and a negative operating cash flow of $340 million YTD.

What Job Cuts Might Mean For GameStop’s Bottom Line

GameStop has not been very clear about the costs associated with its employees. The video game retailer’s Form 10-K states that "we [GameStop] include certain purchasing, receiving and distribution costs in SG&A." In plain English, this means that general and administrative expenses are mixed in with headcount costs.

Last quarter, GameStop reported a decrease in SG&A expenses of $33.6 million, or 8.0%, compared to the prior year; it attributed this drop to a reduction in labor-related and consulting service costs, in line with its strategic cost structure optimization efforts.

A ballpark estimate of GameStop's staff expenses - calculated by generating an assumed ratio between staff expenses and total selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) (which amounted to $1.7 billion by 2022) – produces a value of about $141.660 per permanent, full-time employee.

Alphabet, Microsoft, and a tranche of other Big Tech companies have recently laid off ~5% of their permanent workforces. If we assume GameStop cut its workforce by around 5% (implying a cut of approximately 600 employees), the savings in employee compensation would amount to about $84 million.

This reduction in SG&A would increase GameStop's annual EPS by 0.36 cents, putting the company just 5 cents shy of its -$1.31 EPS estimate for 2023.

How Might GameStop’s Share Price React?

From a fundamentals perspective, a well-executed cost structure optimization plan should be welcomed by the market. However, most on Wall Street still see GameStop as an incredibly overpriced meme stock.

Also problematic is the implication that GameStop management’s initiative to cut costs and lay off staff means management sees little hope in the company’s ability to increase sales and generate more revenue in the near term.

In the end, it may well be a moot point. Over the past few years, we have witnessed GameStop shares vacillate wildly for reasons totally disconnected from the company’s underlying fundamentals.

