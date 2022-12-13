What GameStop's (GME) Cash Position Says About the Company

GameStop's cash position was boosted by the sale of $1.67 billion in equity in 2021.

GME management has shifted its focus from expanding its tech presence to cutting costs and achieving profitability.

Even though one GME bear predicts the company will run out of cash in 2025, we think this is unlikely due to management's plans.

What Is GameStop's Cash Position?

Legacy video game retailer GameStop (GME) - Get Free Report currently sits on a robust cash pile of $1.042 billion and has virtually no debt. In fact, GameStop has nearly $600 million more than what it had during the height of the pandemic.

GameStop's cash position was boosted by the sale of $1.67 billion in equity last year. This is because GameStop executives took advantage of the company's high valuation and chose to strengthen the company's coffers by diluting its float.

By doing so, GameStop was able to pay off its outstanding debt almost in full and still keep about $1 billion in cash to turn the company profitable again — as well as to have an extra cushion for potentially tough times.

What Is GameStop's Management Trying to Do?

In mid-2021, under the direction of Chairman Ryan Cohen and CEO Matt Furlong, GameStop began implementing a digital-focused turnaround plan, as well as strengthening its fulfillment capacity.

However, rising interest rates have forced the company to shift its focus. According to GameStop's chairman, Ryan Cohen, in the current high-interest-rate scenario, the value of short-term cash flows is much higher than that of long-term cash flows.

Thus, GameStop has put aside its investments in tech capabilities for the time being while it focuses on achieving short-term profitability and drastically cutting costs.

"After spending a year strengthening our assortment, infrastructure, and tech capabilities, we're now focused on achieving profitability, launching proprietary products, leveraging our brand in new ways, and investing in our stores," said GameStop CEO Matt Furlong.

GameStop executives' goal is to reach profitability in the coming quarters by adding to revenue and reducing SG&A (selling, general and administrative expenses) through continued drastic cost-cutting.

At the beginning of December, GameStop held a big round of layoffs in which it lost several tech engineers. That was the company's second major layoff round—a few months ago, GameStop cut staff members from several departments, including former Chief Financial Officer Mike Recupero.

GameStop's Q3 Results

Recently, GameStop reported third-quarter (Q3) earnings results. The results were far from great, missing Wall Street's estimates for both earning per share (EPS) and revenue.

Even though sales were down about 5% compared to the same period last year, the result was probably in line with GameStop's expectations.

The company has made small progress regarding cost reduction and cash burn. This can be seen in Q3's SG&A results. SG&A expenses came in at $387.9 million, or 32.7% of sales, compared to $421.5 million, or 32.5%, last year. The net loss in the third quarter of about $95 million was still less than the $105.4 million lost in Q3 2021.

However, the most positive result for the quarter was the fact that GameStop reported a positive cash flow for the first time this year. Cash flow came in at $177.3 million, compared to an outflow of $293.7 million last year.

This means that more cash is coming in than going out, which is essential to GameStop management's long-term goal of sustained long-term growth.

CEO Matt Furlong told GameStop shareholders during the last earnings call it will still take some time for the company to meet its goals: "This path carries risk and is taking time, but it is the path we are on. With that said, GameStop is a stronger business today than at any time in the recent past.”

Will GameStop Run Out of Cash in 2025?

After GameStop's Q3 earnings announcement, one of the few Wall Street experts covering the stock turned even more bearish. Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter lowered his price target on GameStop from $6 to $5.30 and said that the company's turnaround plan "has proven fruitless so far.”

Pachter went on to say that, based on GameStop's cash-burn rate — among other short-term headwinds like hardware constraints and a shrinking NFT space — he estimates that the company will run out of cash during 2025.

This is despite Pachter's admission that, in Q2, GameStop had "managed operating expenses and free cash flow better than we modeled."

Even if GameStop continues to burn through cash the way it did in 2022 and runs out of dough in the next two years, it has a focus on seeking shortcuts to achieve profitability as soon as possible. Most likely, GameStop will continue to drastically cut costs, resulting in a lower cash burn in 2023.

Throughout this year, Michael Pachter's bearish forecasts regarding GameStop have not materialized with the intensity he proposed — despite GME stock falling about 40% year to date.

A year ago, in December 2021, the analyst recommended selling the stock, forecasting a target price of $11.25 after the stock split. Today, the stock is more than double that price.

