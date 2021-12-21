Top 3 Hedge Funds Betting Against GameStop Stock

After a painful drop since their peak on November 22, GameStop GME shares have finally found their way up again, trading 13% higher in the past week. Still, as GME shareholders -- AKA the "Ape Army" -- hold on for bigger gains, hedge funds continue to short the stock.

Figure 1: GameStop store. Flickr

Read on as we count down the top three hedge funds currently battling the Ape Army over GameStop shares.

#3: Hound Partners LLC

This New York-based hedge fund currently manages around $3.2 billion in assets for 13 clients. The fund has 209,100 put options on GME shares, which accounts for nearly 2% of the Hound Partners portfolio.

Since buying its GME position in the first quarter of 2021 -- right after the stock's huge rally -- the fund has liquidated 28,800 put options from its original position (237,900 put options). The hedge fund’s biggest positions are currently Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO and Microsoft MSFT, which account for 15% and 7% of the portfolio, respectively.

#2. Prelude Capital Management LLC

Also based in New York, Prelude Capital currently has nine clients and $8.1 billion in assets under management. The hedge fund has a short-selling bias, and the top three positions in its portfolio are Chesapeake Energy CHK puts (10%), SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY puts (9%), and Tesla TSLA puts (6%).

Prelude Capital has 2% of its portfolio in GameStop puts. This accounts for 469,700 put options at a market value north of $82 million. The company has liquidated 308,200 GME put options since it first opened the position in the second quarter of 2019.

#1. Citadel LLC

This Chicago-based hedge fund is managed by Kenneth Griffin, the chief enemy of the GameStop Apes. Citadel has roughly $244 billion of assets under management. Its largest positions are S&P 500 SPY puts, which account for nearly 7% of the portfolio. The company is also betting heavily against Tesla, with more than 24 million puts at a market value of $19 billion. That accounts for 4% of the hedge fund’s portfolio.

Now, GameStop puts make up only a very small percentage of Citadel's portfolio -- 0.07%. Currently, the fund's portfolio includes more than 1.8 million put options on GameStop. Citadel first bought GME puts in the first quarter of 2008. Since then, it has liquidated 975,200 put options.

However, it's worth noting that Citadel Advisors currently owns more GME calls than puts.

Is Citadel the Ape Army's Enemy?

Financial services provider Citadel Securities is a subsidiary of Citadel LLC. It's one of the largest market makers for stocks, options, and interest rate swaps. And it accounts for roughly 40% of the stock trades made in the U.S.

The Ape community has raised a few conspiracy theories concerning an alleged partnership between Citadel Securities and Robinhood. However, a few months ago, Ken Griffin went public to set the record straight and defend himself:

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting the Wall Street Memes)