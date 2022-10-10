This Hedge Fund Is Betting Hard Against GameStop Stock. Are Shorts Playing With Fire?

Bireme Capital is one of the several brave hedge funds that have short positions in GameStop GME) - ) - Get GameStop Corporation Report

Based on business fundamentals, GameStop is an obvious short case, according to the fund.

Even with broad market bearishness, GameStop stock has overperformed the S&P 500 during some significant stretches this year, most recently between July and August.

Considering GameStop’s trading activity, does a strict fundamentalist viewpoint offer a full picture of the stock?

Bireme Capital’s short thesis

Bireme Capital is a hedge fund that describes its strategy as incorporating a mix of both qualitative and quantitative investing styles. Its Fundamental Value fund, with a long-term short bias, outperformed the market in Q2, returning -1.4% versus -16.1% for the S&P 500.

The hedge fund provided detailed insights regarding its short positions at the end of August. According to Bireme Capital, in the first half of 2022, many investors failed to learn the many lessons of the bull market of the last decade and came to believe that "stocks only go up." They noted that "sexy stories'' had become more important than profitability. Now, the story is different.

Bireme Capital finds it hard to believe that the market has bottomed when some highly speculative securities - GameStop, AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Class A Report, and MicroStrategy (MSTR) - Get MicroStrategy Incorporated Report among them - are still trading at irrational prices. Their fund's short book is full of these retail-favorite names.

However, in its report, the fund points out that, "amazingly," GameStop is one of the only short positions that has not yet fallen in 2022. The fact that the video game retailer is trading at a market cap far above its pre-pandemic peak, despite its revenues being 30% below their peak, has left the fund managers perplexed.

Bireme Capital points out that GameStop has also generated negative free cash flow of $700 million over the last four quarters. Wall Street estimates have been downwardly revised in 2022, reinforcing the bear thesis.

Finally, the hedge fund sees GameStop as an example of a meme stock company making its way into a new business model by using the popularity of its stock to drive new business paths. However, it is bearish on the company's execution of that plan; in fact, it believes that GameStop will never again see a quarterly GAAP profit.

GME’s recent performance

GameStop stock has outperformed the broader market on several occasions this year. Through mid-August, when Bireme Capital reported its second-quarter report, GME had accumulated gains of more than 10% versus 10% losses for the S&P 500 (SPY) - Get S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF Report.

Events such as the GME stock split and the August meme rally, the latter being spearheaded by Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Report, were key catalysts that drove GameStop higher even during periods of broad market bearishness.

However, since mid-August, GME shares have fallen more than 30%. This was not necessarily due to any company-specific factors. Rather, a macro scenario hampered by rising interest rates has triggered declines in speculative assets.

During the initial meme frenzy of 2021, GameStop registered a rare negative beta. That meant shares moved in the opposite direction of the broader market.

But since the end of last year, GME has registered a beta of 2.5. So, when the market has gone up or down, GameStop shares have tended to move at least twice as far in the same direction.

Are shorts still playing with fire?

Undoubtedly, from a fundamentalist point of view, short sellers have several good reasons to short GameStop. But is a fundamentalist perspective useful for pricing a stock that trades on different factors altogether?

Ideally, any view of GameStop should not underestimate the ability of retail investors to support high price levels for an extended period. Considering fundamentals without considerating the popularity of GME among retail investors tells an incomplete story, in our view.

To repeat what we have already said in several articles on GameStop, short sellers play with fire by shorting GameStop. And they know it. Currently, GameStop is still experiencing very high levels of short interest. Eighteen and a half percent of the float – about 49.53 million shares – are shorted.

In addition, there are 71.3 million GameStop shares directly registered with a transfer agent, which keeps those shares out of the possession of brokers and makes them unavailable to be lent to short sellers. This means that roughly 30% of GameStop's float is held by retail investors who are taking a “diamond hands” approach to their GME investment.

