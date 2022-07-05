Trading activity surrounding GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corporation Report, AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Class A Report, and other meme stocks have been under high-level legislative scrutiny for well over a year now.

After completing a lengthy investigation into key meme stock phenomena, the House Committee on Financial Services has put forth a bill titled the "Short Sale Transparency and Market Fairness Act." This bill has the potential to significantly affect retail traders, especially those betting on heavily-shorted stocks, such as GME and AMC.

Figure 1: The "Short Sale Transparency and Market Fairness Act" Could Be Good For GME And AMC. Here’s How Getty Images

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: Sundial Growers Stock: Should Shareholders Vote for a Reverse Split?)

Short Selling And Securities Lending As A Key Issue

The staff of the U.S. House Committee On Financial Services recently released an overarching report titled Game Stopped? Who Wins and Loses When Short Sellers, Social Media, and Retail Investors Collide. This report was the result of an extensive investigation into the January 2021 “Meme Stock Market Event,” during which GME, AMC, and other meme stocks drove an episode of extreme volatility in the U.S. stock market.

One area of particular focus in this report is short selling - a topic of obvious significance to holders of GME and other meme stocks.

During a round of congressional hearings on the GME short squeeze in early 2021, some of those holding large short positions were called to testify.

Melvin Capital CEO Gabriel Plotkin, for instance, testified that his hedge fund had closed its GameStop short positions at high losses. Melvin Capital was short GameStop stock for six years before GME’s now-famed rocket ride. Plotkin stated his firm always conducted extensive research before entering any long-term short positions.

As their investigations continued, however, many finance committee members, expressed concerns about the lack of transparency around short selling.

Testimony from NYSE CEO Michael Blaugrund furthered these concerns. Blaugrund stated that the market on which short-sellers rely is opaque and inefficient. He attributed an insufficient regulatory involvement to the outsized demand stocks loans (these being necessary for short selling).

Short Sale Transparency and Market Fairness Act Bill

The House Committee’s proposed legislation, crafted after an exhaustive policy analysis and many public hearings with varied stakeholders, takes aim at several key market problems.

Central to this proposal is a bill called the "Short Sale Transparency and Market Fairness Act, which is intended to "amend the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 to modernize the reporting requirements under section 13(f) of such Act...”

The Short Sale Transparency and Market Fairness Act will modify the reporting requirements applicable to certain institutional investment managers who have more than $100 million in assets under custody and who are required to file ownership reports with the SEC. Key modifications include:

Reducing the reporting window from 45 days to 10 days after the end of each month for such asset managers. Expanding such reports to require reporting of direct or indirect derivative positions or interests (including short positions).

In addition, this bill prompts the SEC to issue rules for public disclosure of short sale activity by institutional investment managers.

While this bill has the potential to benefit retail investors around the country, it’s important to note it hasn’t gone anywhere yet. It still needs to pass through the House and Senate and be signed by the President, to become law.

How Could This Act Benefit GME And AMC?

GameStop and AMC investors have long urged greater transparency across the market. And with their holdings being directly harmed by practices such as naked short selling, it’s not hard to see why.

If passed, this new legislation would make info on short-selling activity more easily available to the general public. Greater symmetry in information, in turn, could help reduce predatory short selling.

With their moves under greater public scrutiny, short-selling firms may become more cautious in dealing with volatile, heavily-shorted stocks such as GME and AMC.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)