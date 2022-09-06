Should You Buy GameStop Ahead of Q2 Earnings?

GameStop will report its Q2 results on September 7. Experts expect revenue of $1.27 billion and a loss per share of 42 cents.

The video gaming industry is seeing decreasing demand and slumping sales.

Considering that GameStop does not trade according to its fundamentals, does the earnings report matter to its investors?

What to Expect From GameStop's Q2

The Wall Street consensus is that, for its second quarter (Q2), GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corporation Report will report a loss per share of 42 cents. That's a 118% improvement from the first quarter.

And analysts expect the game retailer to report $1.27 billion in revenue.

GameStop's management has set clear goals. The company is focused on becoming a "customer-obsessed technology company" for gaming and is actively focused on:

Establishing e-commerce excellence Expanding gaming and entertainment offerings Leveraging the company's strengths and assets Investing in new growth opportunities

Today, about 50% of GameStop's revenue comes from the sale of hardware and accessories, while 35% comes from the sale of gaming and PC entertainment software. The remainder comes from collectibles.

Currently, the video game market is ailing. Video game publishers, console manufacturers, and chipmakers reported a slump in demand in the last quarter.

That disproved the thesis that the sector could be recession-proof.

Both Sony (SONY) - Get Sony Group Corporation American Depositary Shares Report and Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report posted a slump in their gaming sectors. Chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report also reported a strong decline in its gaming business — this unit was down about 44% from last quarter.

GameStop's Cash Position

Currently, GameStop has a cash position of over $1 billion, which is a considerable amount, compared to the company's pre-Covid position of $290 million. However, part of this position is due to issuing a whopping $1.67 billion in equity last year.

Each quarter, GameStop has been burning through $300 million in cash to support its operations. If management doesn't take any measures to curb this, GameStop's balance sheet will suffer.

A few months ago, GameStop made drastic cuts to its staff. It also fired CFO Mike Recupero. This came after GameStop had hired more than 600 employees from the end of 2021 to early 2022.

Recently, GameStop CEO Matt Furlong reinforced his new focus on GameStop's core strategy, stating that the company is refocusing on achieving profitability through its traditional business.

"After spending a year strengthening our assortment, infrastructure, and tech capabilities, we're now focused on achieving profitability, launching proprietary products, leveraging our brand in new ways, and investing in our stores," Furlong said.

A Quick Glance at GameStop's Digital Assets

In May, GameStop announced the launch of two initiatives to invest in the digital future. The GameStop Wallet and the company's NFT marketplace represent the company's first step toward blockchain technology products.

While some reflection on GameStop's results is expected, investors should keep in mind that the digital assets initiative is intended to generate long-term revenue. Therefore, do not expect this business to be a strong revenue generator immediately.

According to Ars Technica research, considering a weekly volume in the GameStop NFT marketplace, a trading volume of about 273,000 Ether (~ETHUSD) is expected in the first year. These figures would comprise about $432 million at current ETH prices. That's about 7% of the $6 billion sales that GameStop recorded throughout 2021.

Even if ETH were to reach an all-time high of $4,800 again, the annualized transaction fees will still be $29.5 million, a small percentage of GameStop's 2021 net sales.

The Bottom Line

Any expectations for a great Q2 should fall short, mainly due to the slowdown in the gaming industry.

But at the moment, the most important thing for GameStop is to report better numbers regarding cash burn and net losses.

Any positive news could serve as a catalyst for GameStop shareholders to drive its stock value up.

Since January 2021, GME shares have performed according to investor sentiment, rather than its business fundamentals or results.

Many GameStop investors, who identify themselves as part of the "Ape Army," somehow do not pay attention to the company's performance at all.

This post from a previous earnings season illustrates this point:

