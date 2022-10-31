GameStop has gained 12% over the past five trading sessions and has rebroken the $28 level.

Bob Sloan, CEO of S3 Partners – who also appeared in the Netflix documentary Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga – said that GME is a few dollars per share away from “going parabolic.”

Sloan also commented on the need for long-term strategies to evolve in the face of new market structures.

Figure 1: Short Squeeze Alert: GME Is A Few Dollars From Going Parabolic Says S3 Partners CEO IMDB

GME Is Approaching The Threshold For a Sharp Upward Move

S3 Partners data analytics firm specializes in analyzing short activity, float, and financial risk. In a recent interview with Yahoo Finance, S3 Partners CEO Bob Sloan said that if GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corporation Report stock goes above $30 per share, it could go parabolic.

Sloan points to the fact that there are about one to two billion dollars in short interest in GameStop, which could act as fuel for a new short squeeze.

Sloan added, though, that super-high short interest is not necessary to catalyze a short squeeze. Rather, short squeezes occur when shorts (however many there are) start experiencing unacceptable losses after a sharp uptick in an underlying share price.

When asked whether a darkening macroeconomic outlook provides a good reason to short stocks, Sloan responded by invoking the idea of "Kardashian economics." He believes that many short sellers are underestimating the risk of squeezes, claiming that events such as GameStop's squeeze should no longer be viewed as once-in-a-lifetime rarities.

"The Kardashians are still here. Look at that chest and apply that to the financial market and tell me whether you believe that socially mobilized investing is going to disappear." Said Bob Sloan on Netflix's "Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga"

GameStop's Short-Interest Data

The latest GameStop short interest data from mid-October indicated that 20% of GME’s float - 53.88 million shares - was held short. That’s an uptick from 49.53 million in mid-September.

GameStop's borrow fees averaged 9% throughout October. While that’s a lower rate than earlier this year, it’s still a hefty percentage. That fee rate can put some extra pressure on short sellers to cover their positions in the event of a sudden upward movement.

Thanks to GameStop's high borrowing fees, the stock was the most profitable equity in the North American lender market, generating more than $100 million in revenue for lenders.

Thus far, though, short sellers have been able to recoup their borrow fees and then some. S3 Partners’ data indicate that, by September of this year, GameStop short sellers had made approximately $212 million in 2022 mark-to-market profits.

Is Value Investing Dead?

During the same interview, Sloan commented on long-term strategies being adopted by the market, especially in light of Big Tech’s meltdown this earnings season.

Sloan mentioned a recent speech from the hedge fund manager David Einhorn, who became a billionaire by identifying undervalued and overvalued stocks through the value investing philosophy.

"Given the performance of certain stocks, we wonder if the market has adopted an alternative paradigm for calculating equity value," Einhorn wrote in an investor letter to clients.

Einhorn's words, according to Bob Sloan, indicate that markets are evolving. When considering current market structures, investors need new strategies not only on the short side but also on the long side.

Bob Sloan sees Meta as an example of danger on the long side because it is one of the most holded stocks held by hedge funds. Persistence in long positions quarter over quarter is quite high and, looking at the positions of several hedge funds, it is quite logical to assume that severe losses are occurring on the long side.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting the Wall Street Memes)