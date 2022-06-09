GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corporation Report stock continues to be one of the favorite targets for short selling. Inspired by unfavorable macro conditions for retail investors, short sellers see opportunities to profit from bets against stocks driven primarily by retail sentiment.

Here's what has been happening with GameStop stock.

Figure 1: Short Sellers Increased Their Bets Against GameStop Stock. Smart Move? RiverNorthPhotography

GME's Latest Short Interest Data

The latest short interest data provided by Morningstar indicates that, as of May 12, 22.69% of GameStop's entire stock float was being shorted.

This means, of GameStop's 62.82 million shares, 15.12 million shares were shorted. That's a 7% increase compared to the last official data from April 13, when GameStop had 14.13 million shares shorted.

Data from Ortex suggests that, during the trading session of June 7, when GameStop rose 14% under the influence of hefty trading volume, approximately 18.1 million shares were shorted. That would indicate 29% short interest of the float.

The cost-to-borrow figures reached 245% during the same session. This shows that short sellers are increasingly vulnerable as they're being pressured by GME bulls, because they have to pay very high fees to continue betting against the stock.

Are Retail Investors Tired?

According to a Reuters article, the substantial increase in short interest in meme stocks like GameStop and AMC (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Class A Report is due to a pullback by retail investors. Data from JPMorgan suggests that retail investors have been net sellers of individual stocks over the last eight weeks. Approximately $2.8 billion was netted out of the markets during the week ending June 1.

Thus, institutional investors become more confident in betting against these meme stocks. According to Vanda Research, which tracks retail buying, "Most of these bubbles are beginning to slowly revert to fundamentals as professional investors regained confidence and bet against them."

Institutional investors are trying to take advantage of eventual retail investor fatigue.

Interestingly, after the report, GameStop had a super-bullish trading session on June 7, going up double digits. It is possible that the backlash has backfired, because retail investors and traders feel encouraged to continue betting against short sellers. With shorts increasing their positions, we could be on the verge of some short squeezes.

Is a Short Squeeze About to Happen?

GameStop stock is definitely a short-squeeze play. The company itself lists this on its 10-K form as one of the main risks associated with GME shares. Still, short sellers continue to play with fire.

The current setup is very favorable for short squeezes to occur. High short interest, high costs to borrow, and high utilization rates already make the stock vulnerable to short squeezes.

However, the confluence of these factors will only configure a short squeeze with increased trading volume, which is determined by specific catalysts, whether related to the company's fundamentals or other market trends.

For trading volumes to rise, you typically need a catalyst.

When looking at GameStop's beta coefficient, the stock that last year was inversely correlated to the broad market, achieving a negative beta for quite a while, has become the opposite this year. GameStop currently has a beta of 2.77, indicating that its correlation to the broad market is outrageous, as is its volatility concerning its movements.

On social media, interest around the stock remains high. GameStop stock continues to be among the most discussed and followed tickers by retail investors. Recent data pointed to GameStop being the "buzziest" stock among Reddit communities.

Figure 2: Trending stocks on Reddit on June 8. ApeWisdom

