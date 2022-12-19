The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has proposed changes that would, in theory, foster better trading conditions for individual (i.e., retail) investors.

The SEC’s review of trading structures was brought on by some of the most famous meme-stock events of 2021 and 2022, including the GME and AMC short squeezes.

New trading policies proposed by the SEC may be disadvantageous to some traders too.

Figure 1: How An SEC Market Structure Proposal Spurred By the GameStop Stock Craze Could Affect Investors Alamy

The SEC Shakes Things Up

The SEC announced a proposal for one of the most significant market structure reorderings in recent years.

In a matter widely debated throughout 2021, SEC Chair Gary Gensler is pursuing the idea of improving competition between market makers. This forcing of a change to the practice of payment per order flow would stand to benefit individual investors.

Payment per order flow (PPOF), begun by Bernie Madoff during the '80s, is illegal in many countries but not in the U.S. The practice allows market makers to pay brokerage firms a piece of their profits from handling market orders.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler believes that PPOF could be made more favorable to individual investors if there was increased competition for orders between trading firms.

While the merits and drawbacks of PPOF have long been discussed, the debate surrounding PPOF became more heated after the GameStop squeeze of 2021. During and directly after that historical market event, retail investors raised many questions about market and trading structures they perceived to be blatantly unfair. Payment per order flow was chief among these.

Plenty of parties stand to lose should PPOF be altered. Commission-free brokerages are at particular risk.

Famed commission-free broker Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report, for example, derives almost all of its revenue from payment per order flow. It has already signaled that it promises to enter a legal battle with the SEC if Gensler's changes hurt the company.

What about market making?

The largest market maker in the U.S., Citadel Securities, however, doesn’t seem too worried about changes related to payment per order flow. That’s according to the company's CEO, Ken Griffin.

For Citadel, payment per order flow is costly. Griffin has flatly stated that if the practice is banned, he is okay with it.

"So if you're going to tell me that by regulatory fiat one of my major items of expense disappears, I'm OK with that."

However, Griffin also said he believes he has not done enough to help his clients understand the nature behind payment per order flow. He cites the fact that companies such as Citadel, Jane Street, and other market makers help price stocks more accurately while also providing greater liquidity to equities markets.

PFOF allows brokers to offer zero-commission trading, which has been a boon to many retail investors. Griffin says that these are points that Chairman Gensler and the e-broker community must also take into account.

In 2021, Citadel Securities was involved in a payment-for-order-flow controversy with commission-free broker Robinhood. To the chagrin of many retail investors, Robinhood blocked trades during the frenzied peak of the GameStop (GME) - Get Free Report short-squeeze event.

During that squeeze, Citadel’s hedge fund provided $2 billion in emergency capital to investment firm Melvin Capital, one of the leading GME short sellers.

Ken Griffin denied any misconduct in the event, and in November 2021, a U.S. District Court dismissed a related class action suit, ruling that there was no evidence that Robinhood and Citadel had colluded.

How will SEC changes affect retail-backed stocks like GameStop?

Generally speaking, academic research supports that payment per order flow is net beneficial to individual investors. A recent study based on 85,000 trades involving several brokerage houses found that Citadel Securities provided better prices to investors than any alternative market maker.

Brokers such as Charles Schwab, which benefit greatly from payment per-order flow practices, see no harm being done by PPOF to individual trading.

"When you see the sort of execution quality that we're getting, it's really hard to say that payment per order flow is a problem," said Charles Schwab's managing director Jeff Starr in a recent interview.

On the other hand, several critics from Wall Street point out that PFOF creates an inherent conflict of interest.

"At the heart of it, you're putting a perverse incentive out for the firm that is supposed to be working the hardest to get you the best possible price that they can," said Doug Atkin, former CEO of brokerage Instinet.

GameStop investors tend to side with PPOF’s critics. Even though conflicts of interest were not proven during the short squeeze event of 2021, retail investor skepticism on the subject persists.

One way investors can shield themselves from possible conflicts of interest arising from practices like PFOF is by directly registering shares. This is why many retail GameStop investors have opted to hold their stocks through transfer agents rather than brokerage houses.

So far, about 71.8 million GME shares have been registered directly with the company’s transfer agent, Computer share. This number represents about 30% of the total float of the stock.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting the Wall Street Memes)