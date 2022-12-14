Short sellers allegedly used Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange, FTX, to manipulate the share prices of AMC and GME stock.

Bankman-Fried, who has been arrested on charges of financial fraud, gave an interview in which he commented on the issue of tokenized shares of GME, AMC, and others.

Figure 1: FTX's Founder Sam Bankman-Fried on GME and AMC Tokenized Shares Forbes

How Were Short Sellers Using FTX to Trade AMC and GME?

A few weeks ago, a report in The Chainsaw alleged that short-selling hedge funds were using crypto exchange FTX as a "back door" to shady trading practices.

FTX, which has filed for bankruptcy, gave traders the option to trade synthetic shares and tokenized stocks, which consist of digital assets that replicate the price action of real stocks.

However, under FTX's terms, customers could redeem their tokenized stocks through FTX's Swiss operations for underlying shares, if desired.

According to The Chainsaw report, however, FTX attested that its 10 million GameStop (GME) - Get Free Report and 400 million AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Free Report digital tokens were backed by GME and AMC shares insured under CM-Equity's custody.

However, FTX severed ties with CM-Equity in late 2021, suggesting that throughout 2022 there were neither GameStop nor AMC shares under the custody of the escrow agent.

Raising even more suspicion about the case, FTX removed the white paper on AMC tokens from its website in late November.

What Did SBF Say About GME and AMC?

The founder and former CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried (aka SBF), has been in the media spotlight recently following the insolvency crisis at FTX.

Over the past few years, FTX became one of the world's top three crypto exchanges. However, the misuse of its customers' funds — $10 billion of its customers' money "disappeared" — led to a crisis that has been compared to the notorious Enron scandal and other Ponzi schemes.

Recently, Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas and charged with wire fraud, securities fraud, and money laundering.

Before his arrest, SBF gave an interview with Unusual Whales. Among other questions, he was asked about whether the tokenized shares of GME and AMC were backed one-to-one. He answered that he thought they were:

However, Bankman-Fried also said that he doesn't have an updated answer to this question after the FTX collapse. But he added that he considers this a reasonable question and has committed to giving a better answer soon.

How Could FTX Have Influenced GME's and AMC's Share Prices?

GameStop and AMC may have been influenced due to the cost to borrow their shares, which is based on supply and demand.

Short sellers who want to bet against GME and AMC need to borrow shares to proceed with their trades.

GameStop borrow rates currently stand at 7.5% annualized. However, throughout this year, GME shares were rare and therefore hard — and expensive — to borrow on several occasions.

For example, the stock split at the end of May caused borrow fees to jump by nearly 130%. And fees remained sky-high, at 30%, during July and August.

Currently, AMC is also a hard-to-borrow stock, with annualized fees of 23%. However, in mid-November, AMC borrow fees reached over 100% annualized.

In theory, if short sellers were redeeming GME and AMC tokenized shares through FTX without the use of a custody agent, they could have avoided paying high borrowing fees.

We Need More Clarity From SBF

The Chainsaw's allegations of trading irregularities facilitated by FTX, while well-founded, have yet to be confirmed.

Hard evidence is needed that brokerage firms have used FTX's tokenized stocks to short the stocks. Even though Sam Bankman-Fried has not given a final answer on this issue, it's unclear whether any wrongdoing has technically occurred, thanks to regulatory confusion surrounding cryptocurrencies.

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler has addressed this issue. He said in September that he has been working with Congress toward the regulation of crypto security tokens and related intermediaries.

SBF's arrest the day before his scheduled testimony before Congress has frustrated the American public. They deserve to hear about the wrongdoings at FTX directly from him.

However, congressional officials hope that another hearing with SBF will take place shortly to clarify several unresolved issues — such as the matter of tokenized shares.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting the Wall Street Memes)