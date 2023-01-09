During 2022, the securities lending market saw increased revenues YoY. The jump was driven by higher borrowing fees, which were largely a consequence of the bear market.

Among the most profitable equities for lenders, electric vehicle maker Lucid Group and video game retailer GameStop came out on top.

In the specific case of GameStop, lenders’ windfall could have been even greater. A significant percentage of the company's float is held away from broker-dealers, making it unavailable for lending.

Figure 1: Lucid Group (LCID) and GameStop (GME) Were Lenders' Most Profitable Stocks in 2022 Lucid Motors and Getty Images

About Securities Lending

The securities lending market, as the name implies, involves lending certain securities - equity, debt, and hybrid securities - to institutional investors such as banks and broker-dealers. To receive a security loan, the lendee must provide collateral (usually in the form of cash or a different security).

Securities lending allows broker-dealers and investors to engage in activities including market making and short selling.

And as the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) points out, securities lending and borrowing are considered integrators of overall market structures. Many funds, including even large pension funds, may loan out a portion of their holdings as a way to increase their active return on investment.

Important to note here is that, generally, the more difficult a stock is to borrow, the higher borrow fees it can command. This means that lenders in possession of harder-to-acquire stocks can expect higher returns on their loans.

The Securities Lending Market During 2022

According to data reported by DataLend, the global securities industry generated about $9.89 billion in revenues for lenders through 2022. That represents a healthy 6.6% growth compared to 2021. Looking further back, the revenues generated in 2022 represent an eye-popping 30% growth compared to 2020.

Looking more specifically at the equity lending market, the North American market saw an 11% increase in borrow fees, which led to $295 million more in revenues compared to 2021.

The top three securities that generated the most revenue for lenders were electric vehicle maker Lucid Group (LCID) - Get Free Report, video game retailer GameStop (GME) - Get Free Report, and plant-based food producer Beyond Meat BYND.

Following them, Sirius XM (SIRI) - Get Free Report and Cassava Sciences (SAVA) - Get Free Report rounded out the top five profit-generating companies. In total, these five companies generated $769 million for lenders during 2022 – that’s a $413 million increase compared to 2021.

Lucid Group as the Winner. GameStop as Runner Up

What do the stocks that figure among the top five most profitable for lenders have in common? They all have a sizable percentage of their total floats held short. That’s thanks to largely bearish market outlooks on these companies' business fundamentals.

Shares of Lucid and GameStop, in particular, were in high demand for short selling but had low availability for lending.

Short sellers’ attraction to Lucid is easy to explain. Growth stocks in general have been hammered by the Fed’s rising interest rates policy. That’s been amplified in the case of Lucid, which is still far from achieving profitability and is trading at very high multiples when compared to other peers in the auto industry.

Lucid had its short float levels bounce between 25% and 30% for most of 2022. Cost-to-borrow for LCID shares held at 10% over the same period. And a recent estimate from Ortex says that there is $1 billion in short interest in Lucid shares.

In the case of GameStop, the video game retailer famously holds a “meme stock” label. Retail investors have been duking it out against short sellers for the last two years.

Although short interest in GameStop has declined significantly since the Great Short Squeeze of early 2021 (when short interest was 140%), it nonetheless remains elevated. Many investors believe that, eventually, the meme stock hype will fade away and GameStop will once again trade according to its fundamentals.

Throughout 2022, on average, GameStop's float was 22% short. Cost-to-borrow averaged out at about 18% – a sizable fee. Currently, Ortex estimates that $1.01 billion worth of GameStop is held short.

The Bottom Line

There is a tendency for securities lending to have a negative beta relative to the market. In other words, securities lending zigs when the market zags.

In a bull market, demand for securities lending tends to be low; when stocks are rising, short sellers are less aggressive. And since lending rates are dictated by supply and demand, the lower the demand for short selling, the lower the fees.

On the other hand, recent periods like the bear market of 2022 tend to inflate the demand for short selling, decrease the availability of stocks for lending, and raise borrowing fees.

Those trends are clear when looking at the most profitable stocks for lenders during 2022. Lucid and GameStop shares’ borrowing activity shows that these companies were prime short-selling targets in 2022.

In the specific case of GameStop, however, the profits could potentially have been distorted for lenders. This is because as the company disclosed in its filings, GameStop's shareholders registered about 30% of the total float with its transfer agent.

When stocks are held by transfer agents rather than brokers, it is not possible to lend them to short sellers.

