Jim Cramer, the host of CNBC's Mad Money, has become a sort of nemesis to many GameStop shareholders.

An avid critic of GameStop and other highly speculative assets, Cramer spares no opportunity to provoke meme stock investors.

Through his Twitter feed, Cramer recently took a dig at GameStop shareholders - GME shares have dropped more than 40% YTD.

Figure 1: Jim Cramer on GameStop Stock: “Too Early To Average Down” CNBC

Jim Cramer Teasing the Apes

CNBC's Jim Cramer and meme stock investors do not necessarily have the friendliest relationship with each other. Since the beginning of the meme craze, Cramer has positioned himself as a staunch skeptic of GameStop's sky-high valuation. On several occasions, Cramer has recommended that retail investors dump their positions and pocket their profits.

Naturally, Cramer's bearish opinions of GameStop stock and other meme stocks are seen as FUD (“fear, uncertainty, and doubt”) by the GME “Ape” community.

Jim Cramer's latest dig at GameStop investors was tongue-in-cheek advice that it is still too early for GME investors to buy more shares to improve their average share price.

"Apes--still too early to average down on Gamestop unless the savior buys some!!!"

However, Cramer says that if “the savior” buys more shares, GameStop could see some upward movement. The savior, in this case, is Ryan Cohen, GameStop’s Chairman, and its largest shareholder.

Early this year, Cohen bought about 100,000 shares of GameStop, which were worth about $10 million at the time.

Cramer has invited Cohen to interview on Mad Money. However, Cohen, who rarely makes public appearances, never responded directly to Cramer.

Is It Too Early to Average Down?

GameStop has had - and is having - a bad year. To be fair, though, so is that market as a whole.

During bear markets, companies that are unprofitable or have stretched valuations tend to be the biggest losers. GameStop falls squarely into this category.

However, despite their 40% YTD decline, GameStop shares have actually weathered the bear market comparatively well - GME has done much better than many previously high-flying tech stocks. And on a few occasions this year - especially during September - GME outperformed the Nasdaq and the S&P 500. See below.

Figure 2: GameStop's year-to-date performance vs. S&P 500 and Nasdaq Stock Rover

It is still true that, cumulatively for 2022, the GME short sellers are winning. With GameStop's short interest standing at about $1.4 billion, short sellers have netted $82 million in mark-to-market profits YTD.

However, these profits are low considering all the Wall Street pessimism behind the company's fundamentals. Essentially, every $1 short against GameStop has netted short sellers, on average, only $0.06. That’s not a particularly impressive rate of return.

GameStop's resistance to short attacks can probably be attributed to its large army of retail investors, who have managed to hold GameStop shares at still sky-high prices nearly two years after the meme craze began.

Today, it is estimated that about 70% of GameStop's total float is held by retail investors. Many are expected to continue holding their positions even through challenging macroeconomic conditions. This seemingly irrational reality can be hard for Wall Street experts to swallow.

Predicting that socially mobilized investing is dead can be dangerous, and as Jim Cramer himself acknowledges, an insider buying event could be a springboard for another GameStop short squeeze.

Disagree With Cramer? Now You Can Easily Bet Against Him

Jim Cramer has become a pseudo-villain to some communities of investors, especially those who bet on meme stocks and other speculative assets.

As a joke (or maybe not so much of a joke), some retail investors have adopted a "reverse Cramer" philosophy. I.e., these investors are doing exactly the opposite of what the CNBC host recommends.

To cater to just such investors, Tuttle Capital Management filed plans to launch a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) that would inverse to Cramer's recommendations: the Inverse Cramer ETF (SJIM).

The firm is also planning to make the Long Cramer ETF (LJIM) available as well. LJIM is for those who want to mirror Cramer's stock picks.

Cramer seems to have taken this idea in stride. He claims that he welcomes investors betting against him. And he’s made sure to mention some of his biggest successes over his 20+ year career:

"As always I welcome people betting against me. I have done this for 42 years. Those who know me know that you would have been betting against Apple at $5, Google since inception, Meta at $18, Amazon at $10, Nvidia at $25, and AMD at $5. I welcome all comers."

