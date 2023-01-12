GameStop's stock rose 8% on January 10 after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave a speech in which he avoided mention of near-term rate hikes. On January 11, shares jumped extra 7%.

It's likely that GME experienced a short squeeze, thanks to the large amount of short interest in the stock.

Thanks to GameStop's management's cost-cutting efforts and GME's loyal shareholders, it's likely the stock will perform better in 2023.

Figure 1: Is GameStop Stock Ready for Another Rally in 2023? Getty

What Happened to GME on January 10?

On January 10, GameStop (GME) - Get Free Report shares rose 8% during afternoon trading. It's likely that this upward move was tied to the broader market.

Shares across the board rose after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave a speech in which he avoided commenting on near-term rate hikes.

As the old saying goes, no news is good news.

Powell didn't say anything that went against market expectations. So because there's no new central bank risk to worry about, investors took it as a bullish signal for stocks.

The S&P 500 closed the trading session up 0.70%, while the Nasdaq rose 0.85%.

And home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) — which is considered a meme stock like GameStop — gained nearly 120% in the past couple of days despite posting larger-than-forecast losses in its most recent quarter.

Was There Another GME Short Squeeze?

As I mentioned in a past article, in recent history, GameStop's stock behaved with a negative beta. This means that it had an inverse correlation to market movements.

However, since then, GME has pivoted and now has a positive beta of 2. This implies that, in theory, GameStop shares are following the up and down movements of the S&P 500 with twice the intensity.

Furthermore, there is a lot of demand from short sellers for GameStop's stock. On average, during 2022, about 22% of GameStop's stock float was shorted.

The cost to borrow GME averages about 18% — making GameStop an expensive stock to borrow. According to Ortex estimates, there is about $1.01 billion worth of GameStop shares tied up in short trades.

When there's a lot of short sellers' cash at stake, it becomes more likely that any stock catalyst will trigger a short squeeze. This is probably what happened on January 10.

It's also likely that Bed Bath & Beyond's stock also experienced a short squeeze, which could have given GameStop bulls extra impetus to push GME higher.

Are More Bullish Moves to Come?

Unfortunately, I don't have a crystal ball. However, if I had to guess, I would say that 2023 will be at least better than 2022 for GameStop stock.

First of all, even if a recession does occur in the coming months, it is likely the negative impacts have already been absorbed by the stock market and will not bring big surprises.

Also, the conservative stance of GameStop's management in cutting costs drastically in search of profitability seems reasonable. If the company's efforts are successful, they should lead to positive cash flow and an even more robust balance sheet — and today GameStop is in a comfortable position and is practically debt-free.

Last year, despite losing roughly 50%, GameStop performed better than many tech giants, including Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report, Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Free Report, and Meta (META) - Get Free Report.

That's certainly not bad for a stock that the market thinks has an irrationally high valuation.

Much of GameStop's support came from the company's shareholder base, which is estimated to be made up of about 70% individual investors.

Thus, with stocks, in general, trending higher this year, it is much more likely that GameStop will have a better year in 2023.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)