Is GameStop (GME) Ripe for a Buyout?

Over four years ago, Sycamore Partners was interested in buying GameStop.

It's possible GameStop Chair Ryan Cohen may take the company private or put it up for sale.

GameStop's meme stock valuation may discourage potential buyers.

Could GameStop Be an Acquisition Target?

GameStop (GME) - Get Free Report is a legacy brand with wide recognition in the gaming hardware and software market. Thus, owning GameStop could help another company — particularly an e-commerce company — establish a footprint in the gaming industry.

Although it's hard to speculate about possible buyers, integrating the brand with an online platform would make sense. Mergers between brick-and-mortar and e-commerce retailers and vice versa have been brewing for several years now.

For example, GameStop Chair Ryan Cohen's former company, Chewy (CHWY) was acquired by PetSmart for $3.35 billion in 2017. Amazon (AMZN), meanwhile, bought Whole Foods in a $13.7 billion deal — the e-commerce giant's largest acquisition to date.

More than four years ago, GameStop was in buyout talks. At the time, private equity firm Sycamore Partners expressed interest in buying the video game retailer, which had a market cap of $1.42 billion then.

Could Ryan Cohen Influence GME's Future?

During 2022, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen bought up a sizable stake in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Free Report. However, Cohen's purchase came with demands. He made several suggestions for changing the direction of the business to Bed Bath & Beyond's board of directors.

Among the suggestions was the full sale of Bed Bath & Beyond to a well-capitalized buyer. Doing so could have offered shareholders a premium on their investment and given Bed Bath & Beyond more flexibility to operate beyond the public market.

The Bed Bath & Beyond story looks similar to GameStop's in a few ways. Both are established retail brands whose businesses have taken a hit from shifts in retail dynamics — for example, the rise of e-commerce over brick-and-mortar stores.

Since Cohen took over GameStop's board, he and his management team have kept a low profile. They've also kept talk of the business's future to a minimum and been less than forthcoming during question-and-answer sessions during conference calls.

GameStop's sales are far from excellent. Total revenue in 2022 was $5.95 billion, showing growth of only 1.29% year over year.

Because GameStop needs more to stay financially healthy, it wouldn't be strange if Cohen had plans to take GameStop private or put it up for sale.

What Would Happen to the GME's Stock If the Company Is Acquired?

Buyouts generally tend to be very bullish for company shares. The acquiring company usually offers a premium price above the stock price for the target company to sell. Once this amount is decided, there is a movement of traders to buy at the offered price, which in theory would increase the share price of the company.

On the other hand, GameStop shareholders — who today are estimated to be about 70% retail investors — would no longer be shareholders of the company. Thus, they wouldn't be able to receive any long-term value from the company in the future.

Naturally, this would put a stop to the GameStop's popularity as a meme stock.

Today, GameStop's market cap is $5.18 billion. Some Wall Street experts think that the stock's meme stock valuation is absurd — and short sellers have used this as the basis of their bearish thesis.

That could certainly deter a larger company from buying GameStop.

