Is GameStop Chair Ryan Cohen the New Carl Icahn?

Carl Icahn is well known in the financial world as a pioneering activist shareholder.

The strategy of buying sizable stakes in large companies and using voting power to promote shareholder benefits has led Icahn and other corporate raiders to build fortunes.

Ryan Cohen has been gaining a lot of influence in the financial markets after his successful activism as a GameStop shareholder.

Carl Icahn: The Activist Shareholder Pioneer

One of the best-known personalities on Wall Street, Carl Icahn is a billionaire on the Forbes 400 list who made his fortune mainly by being a shareholder activist. Icahn holds the belief that, by pushing for corporate change, he can generate greater benefit for shareholders as a whole.

Figure 1: Chairman of Icahn Enterprises and shareholder activist Carl Icahn. ADAM JEFFERY—CNBC/NBCU PHOTO/GETTY IMAGES

Icahn has a reputation as a "corporate raider." In business circles, this term refers to the process of buying a large share of a company and using voting rights to take specific actions.

But sometimes Icahn's vision of maximizing shareholder value doesn't necessarily align with the company's management practices.

One of his most notorious feats of shareholder activism was his "hostile takeover" of Trans World Airlines (TWA) in the 1980s. Icahn pocketed about $469 million from the sale of the airline to American Airlines (AAL) - Get American Airlines Group Inc. Report.

Icahn made similar moves with RJR Nabisco, Marvel Comics, Blockbuster, Time Warner, and Texaco Oil, which netted him $700 million.

Today, Icahn's net worth is about $22 billion. Currently, he is chairman of Icahn Enterprises (IEP) - Get Icahn Enterprises L.P. Report, a multi-industry investment firm that trades on the Nasdaq.

I recommend watching a documentary on HBO about Carl Icahn called Icahn: The Restless Billionaire to learn more about his story.

Ryan Cohen: The Modern Activist Shareholder

Former Chewy (CHWY) - Get Chewy Inc. Class A Report CEO Ryan Cohen is currently the chairman of GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corporation Report, He's an activist shareholder through his RC Ventures holding company.

Figure 2: GameStop's Chairman and shareholder activist Ryan Cohen. COURTESY OF RYAN COHEN

Unlike most activist shareholders, which are typically hedge funds funded by investors and institutions, Cohen made his fortune through Chewy. The company went from a pet e-commerce startup to a $3.35 billion company by 2017, when it sold to PetSmart.

After the sale of Chewy, Cohen became Apple's (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report largest individual shareholder. He bought 6.2 million AAPL shares in 2020.

That year, Cohen also acquired about 10% of GameStop's total shares — which he later increased to almost 13% — becoming GameStop's largest individual investor.

However, Cohen's investment in GameStop could not have been timed better. After buying his stake in GameStop, shares of the video game retailer soared as much as 2,500% during the "meme mania."

His purchase was even chronicled in the recent Netflix series Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga.

Cohen did not stop there. He became increasingly involved in the company to advocate for the best for its shareholders by promoting a new committee in charge of a companywide transformation.

A few months later, Cohen became GameStop's chairman and made several changes to the company's board of directors — including a change of CEO — and appointed several employees from e-commerce benchmarks such as Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report and Chewy.

Since Ryan Cohen bought his stake in GameStop, even with an overvaluation of more than 1,500% of his initial investment, he has not sold a single share.

More recently, Ryan Cohen purchased another meme stock, home-goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Report. Like GameStop, the company has focused on its brick-and-mortar stores and suffers from strong competition from e-commerce.

And, according to Cohen, it also suffers from weak management.

Earlier this year, Cohen bought nearly 10% of the company's shares and proposed to Bed Bath & Beyond's board a series of changes and initiatives to recover its business, including the privatization of the company.

A few months later, former Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Mark Tritton — whom Cohen criticized — was removed from the leadership position. Also, Cohen appointed three directors to join Bed Bath & Beyond's executive board.

Between July and August 2022, Bed Bath & Beyond became the subject of a new meme-stock rally. The stock jumped about 400% in a few weeks.

Cohen saw the opportunity and decided to finally sell all of his BBBY stock, between August 15 and 16, making an estimated profit of $68 million.

Cohen by Day, Icahn by Night?

Ryan Cohen is a mysterious figure in the financial market. He doesn't give interviews and expresses himself on his Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report account with memes and cryptic messages.

Meme stock investors love it. Every time Cohen tweets something, there is a big repercussion in social media. Many times, it has had a direct impact on the share price of stocks such as GameStop and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Cohen's last tweet was a photo taken with Carl Icahn. This led retail investors who support GameStop's stock to speculate on some new developments in the activist investor saga.

Ryan Cohen himself already commented on this theme when he tweeted in August, "Ryan Cohen by day, Warren Icahn by night":

Ryan Cohen's admiration for Carl Icahn's philosophy and the comparison between the two is nothing new. However, Cohen also made a mention of Warren Buffett, perhaps indicating that he also sees himself as a value investor buying "cigar butt" companies with a high potential for appreciation in the long term.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting the Wall Street Memes)