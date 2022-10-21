Here Is the Only Wall Street Analyst "Not Bearish" on GameStop Stock

Several Wall Street firms abandoned their coverage of GameStop after the so-called "meme mania" ended.

Among the few analysts covering GameStop this year, the consensus is pessimistic.

However, there is one Wall Street firm that is not bearish on GME with a price target that suggests an upside from current levels.

An Unpopular Opinion on Wall Street

Since the meme mania that caused massive short squeezes in early 2021 ended, most Wall Street firms have dropped their coverage of GameStop's (GME) - Get GameStop Corporation Report stock. That's because analysts believe that the stock is trading according to factors other than its business fundamentals.

In the last 10 months, only three Wall Street firms have provided recommendations regarding GameStop's stock.

Among them is Ascendiant, which earlier this year recommended selling GameStop shares and forecast a price target of $5.75 by the end of this year. Ascendiant analyst Edward Woo wrote that he believed Reddit-involved trading would trigger short-term rallies and that his trend would cool due to GameStop's weak earnings outlook.

Wedbush is another Wall Street firm with a sell recommendation on GameStop. About a month ago, analyst Michael Pachter upgraded his price target on GME to $6 per share. Pachter has been called "Mr. Negative" by none other than CNBC's Jim Cramer for being an avid pessimist regarding the GameStop meme saga.

The only one among the three analysts currently covering GameStop not to have a sell recommendation is Jefferies' Andrew Uerkwitz. He took over coverage of GME with a neutral recommendation and a price target of $26.

That would imply an upside potential of nearly 5%, considering GameStop's share price at the time of writing this article.

Is Jeffries the Pro-Meme Firm?

Before Andrew Uerkwitz took over GameStop coverage for Jefferies, the firm was already drawing attention for its bullish share price prediction compared to its peers on Wall Street.

Analyst Stephanie Wissink, who was previously responsible for covering GameStop at the firm, maintained a neutral recommendation on the stock with a price target of $27.50.

She liked the company's ability to shift toward digital platforms and infrastructure, backed up by robust customer relationship management, which she thought would unlock value for the company's e-commerce business beyond its retail peers.

Interestingly, Jefferies is also worthy of attention due to its price target on another meme stock, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Report.

Analyst Jonathan Matuszewski has a neutral recommendation on Bed Bath & Beyond shares but predicts a price target of $7, which would imply an upside potential of nearly 40%, considering BBBY's current share price.

The Jeffries analyst also set a bullish price target on BBBY due to its business fundamentals. Matuszewski believes that the home-goods retailer's current turnaround plan will be more successful that previous attempts.

GameStop and Bed Bath & Beyond's Sales Agent

Here's a curious fact regarding Jefferies (JEF) - Get Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Report, GameStop, and Bed Bath & Beyond. Jefferies' investment banking unit was the sales agent responsible for GameStop's 2021 "at the market" offering program. Through that program, the company sold more than 5 million common shares.

According to GameStop, Jefferies received a 1.5% commission from the sale of its shares. Considering that the sale raised about $1.13 billion, this would have earned Jefferies about $16.9 million.

More recently, Jefferies has also been responsible for Bed Bath & Beyond's offering program, by which the company plans to sell 12 million shares.

The prospectus issued by Bed Bath & Beyond confirms that Jefferies may be entitled to a commission of up to 3% of the gross proceeds from the sale of BBBY common stock.

It's not unusual for analysts at an investment bank to be bullish on a company it is working with. However, investment bankers and equity research analyst tend to stay free from conflicts of interest.

To be clear, there is no evidence that anything untoward occurred in the case of Jefferies and these two meme stocks. This should just be another "probably nothing" case.

