GameStop's proposal for compensation its non-employee directors was recently approved during the annual shareholder meeting. The proposal by GameStop's board, led by Chair Ryan Cohen, determines fiscal-year 2021 compensation on stock awards. And it should pressure insiders to deliver top-level performance to further enhance the company's share price.

Here's a closer look at GameStop's directors' compensation.

Figure 1: GME: Directors' Performance-Based Compensation Came in Stock Awards, Not Cash Marek SLUSARCZYK

Purely Stock Awards

During GameStop's annual shareholder meeting, compensation for non-employee directors was approved. This time, the company's board decided to reduce the amount of remuneration by awarding the fiscal-year 2021 compensation in the form of stock.

Each elected director will receive only one restricted stock unit (RSU) in respect to the number of shares divided by $200,000 at the average closing price of GameStop stock in the 30 trading days before the annual meeting. The board decided to use this trailing-average approach to reduce the impact of short-term stock-price volatility.

Figure 2: GameStop's 2021 non-employee directors compensation plan. GameStop's Proxy Report

Under this new structure, there will be no cash compensation payable to non-employee directors, except for directors Alan Attal and Jim Grube, who received a pro-rata portion of GameStop's standard 2020 non-employee director compensation. Chairman of the Board Ryan Cohen and former CEO George Sherman declined to receive any compensation.

The new compensation structure was quite different from the previous model. Under previous Chair Kathy Vrabeck, non-employee director compensation consisted of an annual cash retainer of $140,000 with additional stock awards valued at approximately $140,000.

GameStop’s meme peer AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Class A Report had its executive compensation plan denied by its shareholders. They didn't appreciate the million-dollar compensation of the company's executives — especially the $19 million in stock awards and cash proposed for CEO Adam Aron.

Extra Motivation to Overperform?

With their compensation coming in stock awards, directors naturally become GameStop's major shareholders. RSUs are inviting because if the company generally performs well, theoretically, the share price will rise. Thus, employees will receive a significant financial benefit.

GameStop's compensation structure allows a greater motivation for insiders to take ownership. Since employees need to deliver good performance to obtain vesting requirements, RSUs encourage them to retain and motivate a high-capacity team for the long term.

These compensation changes are the work of chairman and major shareholder Ryan Cohen. Last year, when Matt Furlong became GameStop's new CEO, Cohen told him that the role would come without luxuries, and that performance compensation would be linked to stock awards.

The other directors, also appointed by Cohen — most of them coming from Chewy (CHWY) - Get Chewy Inc. Class A Report, his former company — also agreed to accept this stock-award compensation model.

Insiders buying more shares indicate strong optimism about the future of the company. The latest insider transactions at GameStop involved the purchase of just over $10 million worth of shares by Cohen, along with the purchase of approximately $380,000 worth of shares by director Larry Cheng and nearly $200,000 worth of shares by director Alan Attal.

