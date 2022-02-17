The last few days have been exciting for meme stock investors. With macroeconomic tensions easing slightly and some investors jumping back into aggressive plays, stocks like GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report and AMC (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report have finally seen some green after a months-long period of losses.

Here, we’ll highlight some of the catalysts that have been instrumental in GameStop and AMC stocks’ recent rebound.

Figure 1: GME and AMC: Meme Stocks Make A Comeback Getty Images

GameStop and AMC fundamentals catalysts

Meme stocks don't live on sentiment alone. That's right, fundamentals can also move meme stocks.

Recently, GameStop offered more clarity regarding its NFT marketplace - it announced a partnership with the blockchain platform Immutable X, which will work to produce GameStop’s own platform.

This development has been highly anticipated by the market. Since Ryan Cohen's ascension to Chair of GameStop, investors have been waiting on new, e-commerce-related projects and plans for the modernization of GameStop's antiquated bussines. However, in recent quarterly reports, few details on these developments had been offered.

With a platform being launched in the “near future” (according to Immutable X's co-founder), the GameStop NFT marketplace promises to be a core company’s long-term strategy.

AMC has seen some recent, fundamentals-based movement as well.

The movie theater chain recently announced preliminary Q4 results which indicated the strongest quarter for the company in over two years.

Highlights include positive EBIDTA of $145 million and a record year-end liquidity position of more than $1.8 billion. That liquidity is key to reducing AMC's debt, and some investors believe the company is on the right path to return to its profitable, pre-pandemic operations.

The macro storm is calming down, for now

GameStop and AMC, along with growth stocks and other highly speculative assets such as crypto, have suffered greatly thanks to a shaky macroeconomic background and fears over high inflation and rising interest rates. Such environments tend to cause investors to get more conservative, and that’s absolutely been playing out over the past several months.

Although fear still permeates the markets, the waters seem to have calmed a bit. The CBOE Volatility Index VIX spiked 92% during the month of January 202. But now, with the rise in bond yields stabilizing, the index has settled into a more modest (albeit still very elevated) 55% year-to-date increase.

Figure 2: The CBOE Volatility Index VIX YTD performance. Google Finance

Ryan Cohen and Adam Aron tweets

GameStop’s Chair and its largest shareholder, Ryan Cohen, and AMC’s CEO, Adam Aron, are two very influential personalities within their respective shareholder communities. On several occasions, their comments have affected "apes’" sentiment and become catalysts for price movement.

Ryan Cohen has a particularly irreverent and mysterious way of communicating on Twitter. His latest tweets, possibly alluding to GameStop launching their NFT platform, put fuel on a bullish fire within GameStop's ape communities.

Meanwhile, Adam Aron recently tweeted about his company being targeted by short sellers, whom he said he hoped would be proven wrong. Just about any anti-short-seller comments are seen in a positive light by the AMC ape community.

GME or AMC, why not both?

Despite fundamental differences between the two companies, apes support GME and AMC for mostly the same reasons. Skepticism towards each has come in large part from hedge funds that chose to bet against the companies, particularly on the heels of a disruptive pandemic.

Bearishness led to elevated short interest in both cases, but "apes" accused shorts of dubious market practices. A series of large-scale retail buying events followed - they were backed by a new, buy-and-hold-at-all-cost mentality developed during the “apes’” war against institutional short sellers.

This may be a good reason for retail investors who subscribe to meme mania to set aside the GME vs. AMC debacle and consider holding both instead.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)