GameStop's Transfer Agent, Computershare, Have Been Doing Well Amid Market Turmoil

Computershare acts as the transfer agent for over 16,000 publicly traded companies, including GameStop GME) - ) - Get GameStop Corporation Report

Rising over 10% YTD, Computershare has had a much better year than the broader market. Because the company operates within the financial services sector, it is a beneficiary of rising interest rates.

What is Computershare?

Computershare is an Australian-based company that provides stock transfer, corporate trust, and employee share plan services to more than twenty countries, including the United States.

As a stock transfer agent, Computershare manages changes in or maintenance of ownership for companies’ stock or investment funds.

Fund managers may contract transfer agents such as Computershare for fund accounting, administration, and other back-office services.

Founded in 1978, Computershare now services 16,000 publicly traded companies as a global financial record keeper.

Currently, the largest portion of the company’s revenue – about 38 percent – comes from issuer services. Most of the remainder comes from mortgage services, employer share plans, and corporate trust services. Nearly 60 percent of the company's total revenues come from its US operations.

Computershare has traded publicly on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX), under the ticker CPU, since 1994. As of this article’s writing, the company has a market cap of $9.6 billion.

Since Computershare does not trade on U.S. stock exchanges, US investors interested in buying shares need to do so via over-the-counter (OTC) markets. Shares are typically purchased in the form of American Depository Receipts, or ADRs (which are bank or brokerage-held securities that represent shares of foreign companies).

Computershare Stock Performance

CMSQY shares have performed well since bouncing off lows during the Covid market crash of early 2020. Shares have risen an impressive 78% over the last twenty-four months.

In spite of broad market turmoil, Computershare shares managed to rise nearly 10% YTD. The iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA) - Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF Report – which tracks the returns of Australian equities – has fallen 20% over the same time period.

Figure 2: Computershare stock performance YTD vs. the S&P 500 (SPY) and iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA). Yahoo Finance

Computershare's strong performance this year can be partially pinned on rising interest rates. The companies’ earnings are positively correlated with interest rates, and management has delivered solid results and guidance that have pleased investors.

Indeed, unlike many other publicly-traded companies, Computershare is a beneficiary of rising interest rates, since its margins are earned in cash held on behalf of its share registry customers.

According to Fairmont Equities, many investors have seen Computershare as a solid bet within a high-interest environment and have added it to their portfolios as a hedge.

Not surprisingly, the stock has a “moderate buy” consensus on Wall Street. Among the eight experts covering the stock in the last three months, six have a “buy” recommendation. The average price target for Computershare stock stands at $18.29 - that implies an upside of almost 20%, based on the current $15.60 share price.

Why do GameStop Shareholders Like Computershare?

GameStop is just one of the thousands of companies for which Computershare acts as a transfer agent. For some time now, many GME retail investors have been wary of their shares’ security.

Looking for ways to protect their shares from short sellers, many GameStop shareholders have registered their shares through the Direct Registration System (DRS).

DRS is a security registration service that provides shareholders with the option of holding their assets "on the books."

In other words, DRS is a way for investors to hold their assets without needing a brokerage firm. That means shareholders have greater autonomy over their shares.

Retail GME holders have seen this as an attractive move. When they hold their GME shares via DRS, they can limit payment for order flow and reduce the number of shares available to be loaned out to short sellers by brokerage firms.

In theory, if enough retail investors use DRS to transfer their shares to a transfer agent, share availability will decrease, making it tougher for shorts to open new short positions.

Since the direct registration movement began among GameStop shareholders, GameStop has reported, on a quarterly basis, the number of shares registered directly with its transfer agent - in this case, Computershare.

According to GameStop’s latest Form 10-Q, dated July 30, 71.3 million shares were registered directly through the DRS. That number implies nearly 30% of GameStop's float is registered directly with its transfer agent.

