It's Almost Time for GameStop's Q3 Earnings. Here's What Investors Need to Know

Wall Street expects GameStop to report a considerable year-over-year earnings increase.

Now with profitability its short-term goal, GameStop is focusing on initiatives to reduce costs.

GameStop shareholders are waiting to find out the updated numbers of shares registered through a transfer agent on the company's Form-10 Q.

Previewing GameStop's Fiscal Q3 Earnings

As we wrote in an article previewing GameStop's (GME) - Get Free Report fiscal third-quarter (Q3) earnings, Wall Street is expecting the video game retailer to report a loss per share of 28 cents. That would be a 20% improvement over the same period last year.

Also, analysts expect GameStop to have generated revenue of $1.35 billion in Q3, which would be an increase of 4% year over year.

As usual, GameStop's management has not reported any formal guidance for this quarter, and it is also likely that no Q&A sessions will be held during the earnings call.

However, we can expect that, compared to Q2, GameStop received a much better supply of new next-generation consoles in Q3.

Remember that, in Q2, the gaming sector suffered from tough comps when video game publishers and chip makers reported sizable losses.

It is also expected that we may start to see some signs of the company's turnaround plan being put into practice. Since Ryan Cohen took over as chairman of the board, he has been implementing a board reshuffling by in which he aims to transition GameStop from a brick-and-mortar store to a tech-oriented retailer.

GameStop's Shareholders Are Keeping an Eye on This Data

There is some hope on the part of GameStop shareholders that the company may soon achieve profitability. Some more optimists even speculate that this may have happened in Q3.

That's because, thanks to the high interest rate scenario, management has shifted its focus to short-term profitability. GameStop has been drastically reducing costs, cutting SG&A (selling, general, and administrative expenses), and laying off some of its staff.

However, even though it is extremely important for the company to get back to profitability as soon as possible, what investors are really expecting from fiscal Q3 is updated data regarding GameStop shares transferred to Computershare.

Over the past few quarters, GameStop investors have been adopting a strategy of registering their shares directly with Computershare through the Direct Registration System (DRS).

Through this service, shareholders do not have to hold the stock through a broker.

However, the biggest benefit to DRS is that it reduces the willingness of short sellers to take GameStop shares on loan. This is because transfer agents, unlike brokers, cannot lend stock to short sellers.

Interestingly, since GameStop shareholders started using the DRS, the company has disclosed the number of shares registered every quarter on its Form-10 Q .

In Q2, there were 71.3 million GameStop shares registered — which amounted to 30% of the company's float. That number is huge considering that nearly 70% of GameStop's float is owned by retail investors.

The numbers for Q3 are expected to be even higher. This could serve as a confidence boost for GameStop shareholders and minimize the effect of short selling on the video game retailer's stock.

